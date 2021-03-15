PLUMAS BANCORP RELOCATES ITS CORPORATE HEADQUATERS TO RENO, NEVADA

RENO, Nev., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plumas Bancorp (Nasdaq:PLBC), the parent company of Plumas Bank, today announced the relocation of its corporate office to 5525 Kietzke Ln., Reno, Nevada. The move by Plumas Bancorp demonstrates its ongoing commitment to increase services for businesses based in the Northern Nevada region. Plumas Bank first opened a loan production office in Reno in 2006 followed by branches in Reno and Carson City in 2015 and 2018, respectively.



“Northern Nevada continues to attract a diverse base of small businesses, and those business owners need access to capital to thrive and expand,” said Andrew J. Ryback, president and CEO of Plumas Bancorp and Plumas Bank. “As a community bank, we serve the small to mid-sized businesses that are often overlooked by larger financial institutions or that need more flexibility than large banks can offer. We are committed to offering the same level of service to the Northern Nevada region that we have historically provided in our established footprint in Northeastern California.” Plumas Bank will remain headquartered in Quincy, California and Ryback will split his time between the bank’s administrative office in Quincy and Plumas Bancorp’s corporate office in Reno.