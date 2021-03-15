Patagonia Exercises Option to Acquire Latin Metals’ Mina Angela Project, Chubut Province, Argentina

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latin Metals Inc. (“Latin Metals” or the “Company”) - (TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) announces that it has received an option exercise notice from Patagonia Gold Corp. (“Patagonia”), pursuant to an option agreement (the “Option Agreement”) among Patagonia, Latin Metals and an Argentine subsidiary of Latin Metals, whereby Patagonia was granted an irrevocable option (the “Option”) to acquire a 100% interest in the Mina Angela project (the “Project” or “Mina Angela”), located in the Province of Chubut, Argentina.



In connection with exercise of the Option, Patagonia (through its subsidiary) will make a cash payment to Latin Metals of US$250,000 pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreement, which payment is due on or before March 26, 2021 (Table 1). Pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreement, Latin Metals will be entitled to receive a 1.25% net smelter returns royalty (“Royalty”) from future production on the Project, half of which Royalty can be repurchased by Patagonia from Latin Metals at any time for US$1 million.