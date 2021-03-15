 

Castellum, Inc. Provides ONOV Shareholders an Update Letter

BETHESDA, Md., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castellum, Inc. (ONOV: OTC) today provides the following Corporate letter updating its shareholders:

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

As we approach spring and the winding down of the Covid-19 health crisis, we at Castellum are pleased to share with you this update. Much has been accomplished already this year and we have more to come.

We have finished our second full annual audit by RSM. Our 2020 revenue came in at $13.3 million, up over 20% versus comparable 2019 numbers. Our business development at our subsidiary Corvus has significantly ramped-up, as Jim Enicks and his team have built over a $300 million 5-year qualified pipeline of opportunities for future growth. While we will not close all of that business, we should get our fair share – and a reasonable share will lead to continued growth in Corvus’s business. We anticipate generating at least $15.3 million in revenue at Corvus this year, and over $20 million in 2022. While net income on a GAAP basis is still negative as we amortize certain intangible assets, operating profit excluding non-cash stock compensation was a solid $1.3 million in 2020. We expect that number to increase in 2021. Completing a second year of audits positions, Castellum could potential up-list our stock to the NYSE MKT or other suitable exchange once we exceed $25 million in revenue.

On February 2, 2021, Castellum welcomed Glen Ives, formerly the President and CEO of Sabre Systems, as the Chief Growth Officer and CEO of Castellum’s newly formed Navy and Marine Corp Division. Glen grew his previous company from $40 million to $80 million during his tenure and brings with him acquisition targets and key customer relationships in the Navy/Marine Corps as well as other non-DoD entities. Investing in human capital that can grow our business at all levels will remain a key element to our continued success.

Also, in February 2021, we restructured and extended our promissory note with Laurie Buckhout, the former owner of Corvus, pushing the maturity out to 2024 and starting to amortize the principal of that loan. Combined with our growing cash levels, our balance sheet continues to strengthen. Net working capital increased from $1.6 million at year-end 2019 to $2.9 million at year-end 2020.

On January 1, 2021, Castellum acquired MFSI Government Group in an all-stock transaction. MFSI through its CEO, George Tronsrue, brings to Castellum past performance in software engineering and strong customer and prime contractor relationships. The past performance has enabled our Corvus subsidiary to pursue multiple new opportunities with existing and new customers. MFSI adds approximately $2 million in profitable revenue to Castellum.

