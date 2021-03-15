 

Syneos Health Communications Boosts Global Creative Capabilities with Renowned Talent

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.03.2021, 14:00  |  32   |   |   

Senior Leaders Bring Decades of Creative, Brand and Strategy Experience

MORRISVILLE, N.C., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health Communications – the portfolio of Syneos Health agencies designed to deliver insights-driven integrated communications spanning advertising, public relations, patient advocacy, medical communications, managed markets, omnichannel, naming and branding – has added seasoned global talent to lead creative expression and strategy in communications that drive positive health outcomes.  

Syneos Health Communications, including the market-leading healthcare advertising agency GSW, translates complex information into clear, actionable solutions to enable audiences to make informed, confident decisions. These health-first, health-only agencies deploy a wide array of strategic capabilities, with a direct line to 25,000 Syneos Health clinical and commercial minds, to bring breakthrough healthcare to the world.

“From launching a new treatment in a crowded space, to rethinking how a treatment can target a new audience, we weave together the power of technology, communications and humanity,” said JD Cassidy, President, Advertising, for Syneos Health Communications. “This new group of leaders includes some of the industry’s most creative minds, disrupters and change masters – skilled at breathing life into our customers’ innovations and our colleagues’ work – to make the strongest impact on the right audiences.”

Three senior hires joining Syneos Health Communications include:

Orrin Pollard, Director of European Creative Expression, has more than 25 years of experience leading creative teams across every therapeutic area in the health and wellness space. He was the founder and creative director of DDB Remedy UK, and has created and inspired numerous multi-award-winning national OTC and global ethical campaigns across Europe. Orrin has served as a judge on many international awards panels including Cannes Lions, Clio Health & Eurobest, and his work has been recognized by Cannes Lions, Clio Health, D&AD, LIAA, PM Society Digital Awards and The Globals, among others.

Christina Pantelias, EVP of Strategy, GSW New York, is an executive leader with decades of experience turning information into insights that build brands. She is passionate about the theory and practice of connecting people with brands and is known for building high-performing teams. She previously ran Strategic Planning for Arnold’s DC and St. Louis offices, and has worked on a wide range of categories and blue chip brands including Kellogg’s, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, P&G, and Novo Nordisk, among others.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Syneos Health Communications Boosts Global Creative Capabilities with Renowned Talent Senior Leaders Bring Decades of Creative, Brand and Strategy ExperienceMORRISVILLE, N.C., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Syneos Health Communications – the portfolio of Syneos Health agencies designed to deliver insights-driven integrated …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Nokia and Orange strike global 5G network optimization deal
Danone: New governance at Danone; Emmanuel Faber steps down as Chairman and CEO Gilles Schnepp appointed ...
DMG Blockchain Retains U.S.-Based CORE IR for Investor Relations Services and Announces DMG’s ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Exclusive License Agreement and Research Contract with ...
CGG Launches Senior Secured Notes Offering  
VSBLTY, GRUPO MODELO & RETAILIGENT FORMALIZE AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY CREATE INTERNATIONAL DIGITAL ...
Phase 3 trial of Libtayo (cemiplimab) monotherapy in advanced cervical cancer stopped early for ...
VÍS: Framboð til stjórnar og tilnefningarnefndar VÍS
HighPoint Resources Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Proceedings with Votes from More Than 99% of ...
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...