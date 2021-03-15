 

Rayont Inc appoints Mr. Reyad Fezzani as Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Board to strengthen its Corporate Governance in line with Best Practices.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.03.2021, 14:00  |  41   |   |   

Queensland, Australia, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rayont Inc. (“Rayont” or the “Company”) (OTC PINK: RAYT), an international healthcare company specializing in the manufacturing of alternative medicine products and services across the entire value chain today announces the appointment of Mr. Reyad Fezzani as non-executive director and chairman of its Board of Directors.

“We welcome our Chairman of the Board of Directors to Rayont Inc and look forward to capitalizing on his extensive expertise and deep insight to support our strategic priorities and seek ways to further enhance shareholder value. We remain committed to engaging with all shareholders as we continue to pursue value-enhancing opportunities for Rayont said Marshini Thulkanam, President and CEO of Rayont Inc.

Reyad Fezzani – Chairman and Board Director

Reyad Fezzani has over 30 years of experience in Energy, Finance and Technology with a significant part of his career spent at BP p.l.c. including global roles as the CEO of BP Wind and Solar, and CEO of BP Chemicals. He is currently Chairman and CEO of Regenerate Power LLC, and a Managing Partner of Energy Finance Company LLC. He has served as an Independent Director on the boards and advisory boards of several private technology companies, as well as the Swiss industrial public company – Oerlikon A.G where he was also a member of the Audit Committee.

Mr Fezzani is a Chartered Engineer and a Fellow of the Institute of Chemical Engineers, the Energy Institute, and the Institute of Materials, Minerals & Mining. He holds a master’s degree (MEng) in Chemical Engineering and Chemical Technology from Imperial College, London.

About Rayont Inc.

Rayont, Inc. (RAYT) is a public traded company incorporated in Nevada, USA since its inception in 2011. In 2018, the Company repositioned itself to focus on healthcare including the manufacturing of alternative medicine products and services across the entire value chain.

Longer term, it has also invested in a groundbreaking cancer treatment technology through an exclusive license arrangement for the Sub-Saharan African territories.  

Headquartered in Australia with expanding operations internationally, Rayont`s purpose is “Making Natural Products to Improve People`s Health”. We do this by investing in early research and development, establishing high quality manufacturing assets for regional distribution and operating across the alternative medicine value chain.

Our underlying strategy is to grow organically, selectively acquire, scale profitable assets and improve efficiency through digitalization.

For further information, please visit www.rayont.com

SAFE HARBOR

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, are subject to Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbors created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and other results and further events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:
Investor Relations
ir@rayont.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rayont Inc appoints Mr. Reyad Fezzani as Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Board to strengthen its Corporate Governance in line with Best Practices. Queensland, Australia, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Rayont Inc. (“Rayont” or the “Company”) (OTC PINK: RAYT), an international healthcare company specializing in the manufacturing of alternative medicine products and services across the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Nokia and Orange strike global 5G network optimization deal
Danone: New governance at Danone; Emmanuel Faber steps down as Chairman and CEO Gilles Schnepp appointed ...
DMG Blockchain Retains U.S.-Based CORE IR for Investor Relations Services and Announces DMG’s ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Exclusive License Agreement and Research Contract with ...
CGG Launches Senior Secured Notes Offering  
VSBLTY, GRUPO MODELO & RETAILIGENT FORMALIZE AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY CREATE INTERNATIONAL DIGITAL ...
Phase 3 trial of Libtayo (cemiplimab) monotherapy in advanced cervical cancer stopped early for ...
VÍS: Framboð til stjórnar og tilnefningarnefndar VÍS
HighPoint Resources Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Proceedings with Votes from More Than 99% of ...
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
RAYONT INC. REPORTS THREE-MONTH ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS