Workday Sees Continued Momentum with Higher Education Customers, Empowering Institutions Amid a Changing World

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , today announced continued momentum with higher education institutions, including new customers Minnesota State Colleges and Universities, University of Central Florida, University of Louisville, University of Maryland, and University of Oklahoma. In addition, institutions including The Ohio State University, University of Arkansas System, and Washington State University were able to shift to virtual deployments amid the pandemic, helping meet their go-live schedules and maintaining business continuity.

Responding to Today’s Higher Education Needs

The COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges for higher education, including shifting how institutions engage with students as well as budget uncertainties due to reduced enrollment and in-person learning. As a result, many institutions are accelerating their business and technology transformation efforts to better respond to the dynamics of today's changing world.

With the Workday suite of applications, including Workday Financial Management , Workday Human Capital Management (HCM ), Workday Adaptive Planning , and Workday Student , higher education customers are able to quickly respond to change while helping ensure critical business operations continue to run smoothly and securely. To date, more than 70 percent of Workday higher education customers are live on Workday and realizing the benefits of a cloud-based system in delivering better student and staff experiences.

With Workday, higher education customers are able to: