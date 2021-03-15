 

Workday Sees Continued Momentum with Higher Education Customers, Empowering Institutions Amid a Changing World

The Ohio State University, University of Arkansas System, and Washington State University Meet Go-Live Dates with Virtual Deployments During Pandemic

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced continued momentum with higher education institutions, including new customers Minnesota State Colleges and Universities, University of Central Florida, University of Louisville, University of Maryland, and University of Oklahoma. In addition, institutions including The Ohio State University, University of Arkansas System, and Washington State University were able to shift to virtual deployments amid the pandemic, helping meet their go-live schedules and maintaining business continuity.

Responding to Today’s Higher Education Needs
The COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges for higher education, including shifting how institutions engage with students as well as budget uncertainties due to reduced enrollment and in-person learning. As a result, many institutions are accelerating their business and technology transformation efforts to better respond to the dynamics of today's changing world.

With the Workday suite of applications, including Workday Financial Management, Workday Human Capital Management (HCM), Workday Adaptive Planning, and Workday Student, higher education customers are able to quickly respond to change while helping ensure critical business operations continue to run smoothly and securely. To date, more than 70 percent of Workday higher education customers are live on Workday and realizing the benefits of a cloud-based system in delivering better student and staff experiences.

With Workday, higher education customers are able to:

  • Improve business continuity and strengthen agility in times of change. Institutions are better able to adapt to new business processes, support new policies and delivery models, and securely conduct important HR, payroll, finance, and student transactions from any location. For example, throughout the pandemic, Workday customers have been able to onboard new employees and run payroll remotely, quickly create leave and absence codes to comply with new legislation, complete financial close and external audits virtually, and track all COVID-19-related expenses without requiring manual processes or spreadsheets.
  • Receive data-driven insights for continuous planning and forecasting. Teams are able to perform continuous financial and student enrollment “what-if” scenario modeling, and better understand the health of campus operations and the academic performance of students. For instance, institutions can simulate the impact of international student enrollment on net tuition revenue and other potential impacts of the pandemic.
  • Empower and engage students with a single system. Faculty and staff can benefit from a single view of academic, financial, and advising information through one system with Workday Student. With active engagement tools, students can be kept updated with automated announcements, alerts, push notifications, and personalized action items. For example, students are able to receive notifications on the Workday mobile application and can take action on financial aid and registration tasks.
