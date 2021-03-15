 

Salona Global Medical Device Corporation Announces Approval of Change of Business, First Acquisition

15.03.2021, 14:00  |  53   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salona Global Medical Device Corporation (formerly Brattle Street Investment Corp.) (the “Company” or “Salona Global”) (TSXV:SGMD) today announced the approval of all items of business disclosed in the management information circular dated January 26, 2021 (the “Circular”) at the previously announced annual general and special shareholders’ meeting (the “Meeting”). Included in the business of the Meeting was the resolution to adopt the Change of Business as defined by the TSX Venture Exchange and to approve the first acquisition for the Company (the “Transaction”). All items of business were approved with overwhelming majorities.

“We’re pleased with the outcome of the Meeting” said Les Cross, Chairman of Salona Global, “With the successful resolution of our shareholder vote we are taking the necessary steps to have our shares recommence trading and get moving with our acquisition-oriented business plan. We are still waiting on final acceptance by the SEC of our S-1 Registration Statement that we filed before we can begin trading again. We will keep our shareholders up to date as we finalize that process.”

Upon re-listing, Salona Global (investor information at www.salonaglobal.com) will focus on a number of acquisitions and plans to achieve scale through a combination of further transactions and organic growth. It will be operating in the US$30 billion recovery science market including post-operative pain, wound care and other markets serving the ageing population in developed economies. Salona Global’s emphasis will include products and technologies that will be disruptive in the marketplace. After an initial growth phase, SGMD has the ultimate goal of listing on a US exchange.

Salona Global is led by US healthcare executive Mr. Les Cross (Chairman of the Board and Interim CEO).

  • Mr. Cross is the former Chairman and CEO of DJO Global, which completed a US$200m IPO on the NYSE in 2001 and was subsequently sold to Blackstone for US$1.6 billion in 2007.
  • Mr. Cross has been a leader in healthcare acquisitions and integrations, having completed and integrated nearly 20 acquisitions.

Ms. Jane Kiernan, a US healthcare executive, as Vice Chairwoman of the Board.

  • Ms. Kiernan is the former CEO of Salter Labs (www.salterlabs.com), a medical device company owned by Roundtable Healthcare Partners (a private equity fund).
  • Ms. Kiernan is a former director and Chairwoman of the Governance, Nominating and Audit Committees of American Medical Systems, a Nasdaq company that was sold to Endo Pharmaceuticals for US$2.9 billion.

As previously announced, Mr. Cross and Ms. Kiernan are joined on the board by Dr. Ken Kashkin, the former Chief Medical Officer of Ferring Pharmaceuticals, a multi-billion dollar private healthcare company, and a former senior executive at Abbot Laboratories, and Mr. Kyle Wilks, a US Naval Academy graduate, a former Executive Director at a mid-market healthcare private equity group and a former senior manager at Baxter Healthcare. Mr. Kyle Appleby is the interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Wertpapier


