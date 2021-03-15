Salona Global Medical Device Corporation Announces Approval of Change of Business, First Acquisition

SAN DIEGO, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salona Global Medical Device Corporation (formerly Brattle Street Investment Corp.) (the “Company” or “Salona Global”) (TSXV:SGMD) today announced the approval of all items of business disclosed in the management information circular dated January 26, 2021 (the “Circular”) at the previously announced annual general and special shareholders’ meeting (the “Meeting”). Included in the business of the Meeting was the resolution to adopt the Change of Business as defined by the TSX Venture Exchange and to approve the first acquisition for the Company (the “Transaction”). All items of business were approved with overwhelming majorities.



“We’re pleased with the outcome of the Meeting” said Les Cross, Chairman of Salona Global, “With the successful resolution of our shareholder vote we are taking the necessary steps to have our shares recommence trading and get moving with our acquisition-oriented business plan. We are still waiting on final acceptance by the SEC of our S-1 Registration Statement that we filed before we can begin trading again. We will keep our shareholders up to date as we finalize that process.”