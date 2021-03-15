MasterBeat Corporation to Launch JTEC Auto World New Mobile Application for Apple and Android Devices Via App Store and Google Play

The application is expected to be available in the coming weeks and will feature all the same services offered by our browser-based website platform, which consolidates 3 segments of the automotive industry, combining New & Used Automobiles, New & Used Auto Parts and Accessories, and a Nationwide Automotive Technician Services Directory all under one application.

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- MasterBeatCorporation (OTC: MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, and other tangible assets, announces the development of JTEC Auto World ( www.jtecautoworld.com ), new mobile application (or “app”) soon to be available for Apple devices running iOS from the platform’s App Store, and Android devices from the Google Play Store.

In 2020, digital influence impacted the US Auto Parts retail industry by over $140 billion. Digital influence is projected to reach $168 billion by 2023 in the United States.

Trends in online shopping have had a massive effect on the automotive industry, taking the auto parts eCommerce market share to over $16 billion in 2020. The US. Auto Parts eCommerce market share is projected to grow to over $22 billion by 2023.

“The Auto Parts eCommerce market share transactions are shifting to mobile use with mobile phones accounting for approximately $10.4 billion in the US in 2020. That is about a 40% increase over 2019,” stated Josh Tannariello, CEO of Masterbeat Corp.

“This is one of the fastest growing trends in online shopping and it will continue; Cell Phone sales will account for over $13 Billion in Auto Parts and Accessories sales for 2022. The Development of our mobile app is another step forward in streamlining the process for our customers’ experience shopping on our platform. The app gives us the ability to communicate with our users in a targeted fashion by sending out notifications that target the specific needs of our customers. We’ve found that more customers are expressing their preference to receive communications in ways the app allows us to via our notifications.