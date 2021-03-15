Surgical Equipment Market Size to Reach $44.44 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 6.3% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Surgical Equipment Market by Product (Sutures & Staplers, Handheld Surgical Instruments, Electrosurgical Devices, Others), Category (Reusable Surgical Equipment and Disposable Surgical Equipment), and Application (Neurosurgery, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeries, Wound Closure, Urology, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Thoracic Surgery, Microvascular, Cardiovascular, Orthopedic Surgery, Laparoscopy, Ophthalmic Application, Veterinary Application, Dental Application, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027." According to the report, the global surgical equipment market garnered $31.72 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $44.44 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Key determinants of the market-

Surge in geriatric population, rise in chronic diseases, growth in demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and increase in number of surgical procedures across the globe drive the global surgical equipment market. However, high price competition and unfavorable taxation policy hinder the market growth. On the other hand, growth prospects in the emerging economies and advancement in technology are expected to pave the way for numerous opportunities in the near future.

Covid-19 Scenario-

To meet the increasing demand for appropriately trained medical staff to take care of the patients affected by Coronavirus, huge mass of medical facility has been deployed to Covid-19 care branches. This has disrupted the surgical activities to certain extent.

The shortage of raw materials due to restrictions has impacted equipment manufacturing activities. At the same time, the manufacturers have focused on production of other essential requirements such as masks, personal protection equipment, and more to meet the rising demand.

Nevertheless, the worldwide situation is getting better and the industry is therefore revitalizing.

The handheld surgical instruments segment to dominate throughout the forecast period-