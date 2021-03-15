 

Energy Focus to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Results on March 25

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI), a leader in sustainable and human-centric lighting technologies, and who recently announced development of a range of UV-C disinfection products, will announce its financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, premarket on March 25th and will hold a conference call that day at 11 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

You can access the live conference call by dialing the following phone numbers:

Toll-free 1-877-451-6152 or
International 1-201-389-0879
Conference ID# 13717301

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast. To listen to the webcast, log on to it at: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143849. The webcast will be available at this link through April 9, 2021. Financial information presented on the call, including the earnings press release, will be available on the investors section of Energy Focus’ website, investors.energyfocus.com.

About Energy Focus:

Energy Focus is an industry-leading innovator of sustainable LED lighting and lighting control technologies and solutions. As the creator of the first flicker-free LED lamps, Energy Focus develops high quality LED lighting products that provide extensive energy and maintenance savings, as well as aesthetics, safety, health and sustainability benefits over conventional lighting. Our EnFocusTM lighting control platform enables existing and new buildings to provide quality, convenient and affordable, dimmable and color-tunable, circadian and human-centric lighting capabilities. Our patent-pending UVCD technologies and products, announced in October 2020, aim to provide effective, reliable and affordable UVCD solutions for buildings, facilities and homes. Energy Focus’ customers include U.S. and foreign navies, U.S. federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, as well as Fortune 500 companies. Since 2007, Energy Focus has installed approximately 900,000 lighting products across the U.S. Navy fleet, including tubular LEDs, waterline security lights, explosion-proof globes and berth lights, saving more than 5,000,000 gallons of fuel and 300,000 man-hours in lighting maintenance annually. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio. For more information, visit our website at www.energyfocus.com.



