Alaska Communications Stockholders Approve Acquisition by ATN International
BEVERLY, Mass., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNI) (“ATN”) announced today that, based on preliminary voting results of a special meeting of stockholders of
Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALSK) (“Alaska Communications”) held on Friday, March 12, 2021, Alaska Communication’s stockholders have approved the pending acquisition by ATN
of all of Alaska Communications shares. ATN and financial partner Freedom 3 Capital, LLC (“F3C”) previously announced the proposed transaction in January 2021 to acquire all the outstanding shares
of Alaska Communications common stock for $3.40 per share in cash. The transaction will result in Alaska Communications becoming a privately held company, with ATN to own a majority ownership
stake.
“Alaska Communications is an excellent fit for ATN. We look forward to entering this market with a provider that has a great reputation and working together with the Alaska Communications team to drive further growth,” noted Michael Prior, Chief Executive Officer.
The transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals from the Federal Communications Commission and Regulatory Commission of Alaska and other customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.
About ATN
ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, invests in and operates communications, energy and technology businesses in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a particular focus on markets with a need for significant infrastructure investments and improvements. Our operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers, including a range of high speed internet services, mobile wireless solutions, video services and local exchange services, and (ii) wholesale communications infrastructure services such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, communications tower facilities, managed mobile networks, and in-building wireless systems. For more information, please visit www.atni.com.
