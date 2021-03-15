Alaska Communications Stockholders Approve Acquisition by ATN International

BEVERLY, Mass., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNI) (“ATN”) announced today that, based on preliminary voting results of a special meeting of stockholders of Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALSK) (“Alaska Communications”) held on Friday, March 12, 2021, Alaska Communication’s stockholders have approved the pending acquisition by ATN of all of Alaska Communications shares. ATN and financial partner Freedom 3 Capital, LLC (“F3C”) previously announced the proposed transaction in January 2021 to acquire all the outstanding shares of Alaska Communications common stock for $3.40 per share in cash. The transaction will result in Alaska Communications becoming a privately held company, with ATN to own a majority ownership stake.



“Alaska Communications is an excellent fit for ATN. We look forward to entering this market with a provider that has a great reputation and working together with the Alaska Communications team to drive further growth,” noted Michael Prior, Chief Executive Officer.