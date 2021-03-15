 

RJD Green Announces Financial Results for the Three Months, Quarter 2 Ended February 28, 2021

Tulsa, OK, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- RJD Green, Inc. (RJDG):

RJD Updates Q2 results and Q3 Forecast.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended February 28, 2021, Q2.

  •  The Company had three months revenue of $945,891 and EBITDA revenue of $113,571 with cash of $495,876 held in a bank and cash equivalents of  $68,859 as of February 28, 2021.
  •  The Company has monthly recurring revenues $413,834 with $3,682,280 in assets and shareholder equity of $1,625,855 as of February 28, 2021

Forecast for the Three Months Ending 31, 2021, Q3.

  •  Revenues are forecast at $1,145,780 with EBITDA revenue of $169,575.
  •  Cash and cash equivalents are forecast at $681,312.

RJD Green CEO Ron Brewer stated, “Due to the severe weather, Silex Holdings lost two weeks production and installation in February, creating a lost revenue of $185,000. These orders postponed in February will be produced in March and April. In addition, SHI’s commercial division has procured an additional $400,000 in purchase orders to be completed in our 2021 fiscal year.

“What this means is, before growth, our RJD Green revenues and profits should exceed 2020, unless the country’s economy has issues that are not forecast.”

Mr. Brewer further stated, “We will be updating our shareholders on multiple acquisition developments that are evolving, as they are completed. As acquired, these assets and companies acquired will reflect in enhanced revenues and profits."

About RJD Green, Inc. 

The Company operates as a holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which holds interest in IoSoft Inc, a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare environmental services and technologies; Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, develops green technologies and services for commercial and industrial sectors; Silex Holdings Division, which is engaged in specialty construction and industrial manufacturing and fills a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex offers installed granite/other counter tops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and retail customer. 

Visit http://www.rjdgreen.com

Forward-looking Statement: 

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluation such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Company Contact

RJD Green, Inc. 

Ron Brewer, CEO 

(918) 551-7883  / ronb@rjdgreen.com

Investor Relations

Kenneth Quist

(918) 261-8126  / thekwister@aol.com




Disclaimer

