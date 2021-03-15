 

Roblox Coming to Kartoon Channel!

Genius Brands and Tankee Inc. to Produce Exclusive New 12-Episode Show Featuring Top Roblox Influencers

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Brands International, Inc. “Genius Brands” (NASDAQ:GNUS) has signed a partnership with Tankee Inc. to develop a new Roblox series to be aired exclusively on Kartoon Channel!. Genius Brands and Tankee Inc. first partnered in 2019 to bring a roster of Tankee Originals to Kartoon Channel!.

Since then, the slate of gaming content has expanded to include the Roblox-themed Big B Statz Roblox Challenges and Sally Plays Roblox. Building upon the popularity of the existing shows, and the phenomenon of Roblox itself, Genius Brands and Tankee will produce an all-new 12 episode Roblox series featuring top Roblox influencers. The action-packed new show will be available for streaming on Kartoon Channel! starting in June.

“At Kartoon Channel! we pride ourselves on delivering the latest and most innovative content to our viewers,” said Jon Ollwerther, General Manager of Kartoon Channel! at Genius Brands. “Roblox has become a phenomenon that has captured the attention of children across the globe, and we are thrilled to be working with Tankee to develop and share new episodes in order to meet the growing demand from viewers.”

“We’ve grown our partnership with Genius Brands over 2 years and we’re proud to develop our first-ever co-production with Kartoon Channel! for a new Roblox-themed series,” said Tankee Founder Gerald Youngblood. “Tankee’s dedication to becoming the top producer of kid safe gaming content came from connecting with my son through gaming and a desire to celebrate gaming content with kids around the world. We weren’t alone and have seen that many kids and families have a huge appetite for Roblox and other family-friendly gaming content.”

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNUS) is a leading global kids media company developing, producing, marketing and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media and retail distribution. The Company’s award-winning ‘content with a purpose’ portfolio includes the upcoming Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, for Kartoon Channel!; Rainbow Rangers for Nick Jr.; Llama Llama, starring Jennifer Garner, for Netflix; award-winning toddler brand Baby Genius; adventure comedy STEM series Thomas Edison's Secret Lab; and entrepreneurship series Warren Buffett's Secret Millionaires Club. Through licensing agreements with leading partners, characters from Genius Brands’ IP also appear on a wide range of consumer products for the worldwide retail marketplace. The Company’s new Kartoon Channel! and Kartoon Classroom! are available in over 100 million U.S. television households via a broad range of distribution platforms, including Comcast, Cox, DISH, Sling TV, Amazon Prime, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Apple iOS, Android TV, Android Mobil, Google Play, Xumo, Roku, Tubi, KartoonChannel.com, Samsung Smart TVs and LG TVs. For additional information, please visit www.gnusbrands.com.

