mHealth Apps Market Size to Reach USD 101,550 Million by 2026 at CAGR 18.4% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The mHealth Apps Market is Segmented Type (Fitness, Lifestyle Management, Nutrition & Diet, Women's Health, Medication Adherence, Healthcare Providers/Payers, Disease Management, Others), Application (Android, Apple, Others). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecast from 2021 to 2026. It is published on Valuates Reports in the Software & Services Category.

The global mHealth Apps market size is projected to reach USD 101,550 Million by 2026, from USD 30,160 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of mHealth Apps Market size are:

Growing adoption of smartphones with focus to improve treatment outcomes and lifestyle while minimizing the incidence of chronic diseases.

Increasing utilization of connected devices and mHealth apps for the management of chronic diseases

Rising focus on cost containment in healthcare delivery

Increasing demand for home healthcare services

Rising focus on patient-centric healthcare delivery

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE MHEALTH APPS MARKET

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the growth of mHealth Apps market size. Chronic diseases such as respiratory ailments, cardiac conditions, diabetes, and hypertension require continuous monitoring or regular checkups with medical professionals. mHealth applications play a critical role by providing regular medication reminders to patients, allowing them to control their health routine. Such advantages associated with mhealth apps would drive market growth during the forecast period.

mHealth apps offer various features for keeping records of health-related data. The increasing adoption of mHealth applications due to their benefits in improving patient lifestyle and thereby preventing the occurrence of chronic diseases is expected to increase the growth of the mhealth market size. Furthermore, the recent COVID-19 outbreak has further increased the adoption of mhealth apps.