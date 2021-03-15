Savara Announces Closing of $130 Million Public Offering Following Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option
Savara Inc. (Nasdaq: SVRA), an orphan lung disease company, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 57,479,978 shares of its common stock, including 11,694,150 shares sold pursuant to the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares, at a price to the public of $1.45 per share. In addition, in lieu of shares of common stock, Savara sold to certain investors pre-funded warrants to purchase an aggregate of 32,175,172 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $1.449 per warrant, which represents the per share public offering price for the common stock less the $0.001 per share exercise price for each pre-funded warrant. As a result of the underwriters’ full option exercise, the aggregate gross proceeds of the offering to Savara, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, were approximately $130.0 million.
Savara intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital to support operations, including but not limited to clinical development, manufacturing, regulatory, and commercial activities related to its molgramostim nebulizer solution (molgramostim, formerly referred to as Molgradex) in autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP) program and the IMPALA 2 trial, and general and administrative expenses.
Jefferies LLC and Piper Sandler acted as joint book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the offering. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acted as the lead manager and H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC acted as co-manager for the offering.
The securities described above were issued and sold pursuant to Savara’s existing shelf registration statement (File No. 333-225994) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on June 29, 2018 and declared effective on July 13, 2018. The final prospectus supplement describing the terms of the offering was filed with the SEC on March 12, 2021. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (877) 547-6340, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com or Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, or by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at prospectus@psc.com. An electronic copy of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.
