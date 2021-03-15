 

Savara Announces Closing of $130 Million Public Offering Following Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.03.2021, 14:32  |  61   |   |   

Savara Inc. (Nasdaq: SVRA), an orphan lung disease company, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 57,479,978 shares of its common stock, including 11,694,150 shares sold pursuant to the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares, at a price to the public of $1.45 per share. In addition, in lieu of shares of common stock, Savara sold to certain investors pre-funded warrants to purchase an aggregate of 32,175,172 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $1.449 per warrant, which represents the per share public offering price for the common stock less the $0.001 per share exercise price for each pre-funded warrant. As a result of the underwriters’ full option exercise, the aggregate gross proceeds of the offering to Savara, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, were approximately $130.0 million.

Savara intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital to support operations, including but not limited to clinical development, manufacturing, regulatory, and commercial activities related to its molgramostim nebulizer solution (molgramostim, formerly referred to as Molgradex) in autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP) program and the IMPALA 2 trial, and general and administrative expenses.

Jefferies LLC and Piper Sandler acted as joint book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the offering. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acted as the lead manager and H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC acted as co-manager for the offering.

The securities described above were issued and sold pursuant to Savara’s existing shelf registration statement (File No. 333-225994) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on June 29, 2018 and declared effective on July 13, 2018. The final prospectus supplement describing the terms of the offering was filed with the SEC on March 12, 2021. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (877) 547-6340, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com or Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, or by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at prospectus@psc.com. An electronic copy of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: SAVARA Inc - Lungenerkrankungen müssen nicht sein
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Savara Announces Closing of $130 Million Public Offering Following Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option Savara Inc. (Nasdaq: SVRA), an orphan lung disease company, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 57,479,978 shares of its common stock, including 11,694,150 shares sold pursuant to the exercise in …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
United States Steel Corporation Issues Revision to First Quarter 2021 Guidance
Aurinia Announces Positive Cost-Effectiveness Assessment of LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) in Latest ICER ...
Gilead and Merck Announce Agreement to Jointly Develop and Commercialize Long-Acting, ...
BevCanna Announces Sales License Partnership to Launch Cannabis-Infused Beverages Across Canada
Carrefour Completes the Acquisition of 172 Proximity Stores and Supermarkets in Spain
Atara Biotherapeutics Presents New Long-Term Overall Survival Data from a Combined Analysis of ...
Shao Baiqing and Ace Lead Profits Limited Won Preliminary Victory Against Hollysys Automation ...
Total Reinforces its Commitment to Develop Singapore Into a Major LNG Maritime Hub for Asia
Decarbonization of European Heavy Industrial Companies Could Generate More than 200 Billion Euros ...
bluebird bio Presents Long-Term Data for elivaldogene autotemcel (eli-cel, Lenti-D) Gene Therapy ...
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
Savara Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
10.03.21
Savara Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14.03.21
1
SAVARA Inc - Lungenerkrankungen müssen nicht sein