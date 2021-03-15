 

Adial Announces Management-Led $2,100,000 Above Market Private Placement at $3.00 Per Share

15.03.2021   

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL; ADILW) (“Adial” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment and prevention of addiction and related disorders, today announced that it has entered into Securities Purchase Agreements (“SPAs”) for the private placement of 700,001 shares of common stock at a price of $3.00 per share (the “Shares”), for total proceeds of $2,100,000. The private placement investors include members of Management and the Board of Directors of the Company and Keystone Capital Partners, LLC (collectively, “Investors”). No warrants or brokers fees were issued in this financing transaction.

In accordance with the terms of the SPAs, the Investors are obligated to fund $1,809,000 upon the registration of the Shares. The Company received $291,003 upon the parties’ execution of the SPAs in accordance with the terms contained therein.

Details of the private placement are available in the Company’s Form 8-K, which has been filed with the securities and Exchange Commission and is available at www.sec.gov or by visiting the Company’s web site here.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment and prevention of addiction and related disorders. The Company’s lead investigational new drug product, AD04, is a genetically targeted, serotonin-3 receptor antagonist, therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and is currently being investigated in the Company’s landmark ONWARD pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the potential treatment of AUD in subjects with certain target genotypes, which are to be identified using the Company’s proprietary companion diagnostic genetic test. A Phase 2b clinical trial of AD04 for the treatment of AUD showed promising results in reducing frequency of drinking, quantity of drinking and heavy drinking (all with statistical significance), and no overt safety concerns (there were no statistically significant serious adverse events reported). AD04 is also believed to have the potential to treat other addictive disorders such as Opioid Use Disorder, gambling, and obesity, and the Company develops adenosine analogs for the treatment of pain and other disorders. Additional information is available at www.adialpharma.com.

Wertpapier


