Fancamp Announces 2021-22 Exploration Plan and Other Updates

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (“Fancamp” or the “Corporation”) (TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE: FNC) is pleased to share a preview of its exploration plans for 2021-22 and other updates.

As discussed on the March 4, 2021 investor call, the new management team of the Corporation recently conducted a strategic review to reprioritize the project pipeline and develop its resource base through a systematic and efficient approach to exploration. Further, the management and the Board developed a three-pronged strategy focused on:

  1. Exploration Properties: Selecting quality exploration targets to enhance value, combined with a disciplined rigor when allocating funds.
  2. Titanium Technology: Establishing new processes and obtaining patents to become an active participant in a $16-billion industry.
  3. Strategic Alternatives: Acquiring projects that have the potential for near-term cash flow.

Exploration Properties

Strategic Overview: Fancamp holds an extensive land portfolio, comprising of more than 90 individual projects with a broad range of commodity targets. From its recently completed strategic projects review, the Corporation has chosen to focus on precious metal projects in the Archean Superior Province and the precious metal-rich base metal projects in the Quebec Appalachians.

Strategic Rationale: The Superior Province is one of the most richly endowed precious and base metal regions on Earth, while the Appalachians hosts some of the highest-grade precious metal rich base metal systems globally. Fancamp also intends to conduct exploration programs on two of its REE-Li strategic metal projects in Quebec in its efforts to participate in the critical and strategic minerals supply chain of Quebec and Canada.

Rajesh Sharma, Interim CEO of Fancamp, said: “In line with its new strategic direction, Fancamp plans to create shareholder value by focusing on select high quality exploration targets. We are pleased with the progress made by the Corporation in its endeavors to advance its exploration activities in a focused manner with capital allocation to the potentially value accretive mineral properties.”

A Disciplined Approach to Fund Allocation: Fancamp plans to spend approximately $1.2 million for conducting exploration work in 2021-22. In preparation for executing the exploration plan, the Corporation raised $1 million through Quebec flow-through financing in December 2020. The Corporation will undertake data compilation and field work on nine projects, eight of which are in Quebec. These projects represent a portion of the higher priority projects in Fancamp’s project pipeline, identified in the strategic review. The work programs will involve surface exploration in Q2 and Q3.  Drill targets will be further refined based on the results of data compilation and field work.  The diamond drilling programs are intended for Q3 and Q4 of 2021 and potentially extending to Q1 of 2022, assuming certain project milestones are achieved in the earlier parts of the exploration program.   Re-prioritization of project work may take place during the 2021-22 exploration program, and work plans may be modified subject to the findings of the compilation and field work.

