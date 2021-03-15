 

Reliance Global Group’s 5MinuteInsure.com Platform Enhanced with Licenses to Sell Home and Auto Insurance Policies in 40 States Through its Reliance Insurtech Division

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.03.2021   

LAKEWOOD, NJ, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: RELI; RELIW), which combines advanced technologies with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency, announces that its affiliated Reliance Insurtech division has received licenses to sell home and auto insurance in 40 states, with plans to expand to additional types of insurance.  In order to utilize these licenses and achieve efficacy, its 5MinuteInsure.com platform is in the process of being configured to offer insurance in the respective states, while the Company is onboarding carriers in these states.

5MinuteInsure.com is designed to leverage the Company’s proprietary and novel technologies, allowing it to tap into the growing number of online shoppers and, in turn, driving demand to its affiliated agents.  5MinuteInsure.com utilizes artificial intelligence to provide competitive insurance quotes, in many cases, within five minutes, with minimal data input by the customer via their smartphone, tablet or computer. 

Ezra Beyman, CEO of Reliance Global Group, commented, “We have achieved a significant milestone in being licensed in 40 states, with more states to follow.  Now, we are in the process of aggressively onboarding known insurance carriers, both regional and nationwide, in order to realize the benefits of this novel platform. We believe that as this process unfolds, our online offering will be highly attractive to the growing number of consumers who have now become accustomed to conducting almost all of their business online. We believe we are unique in our ability to combine the traditional insurance agency model with tools adapted for the modern digital age.  We can now provide customers the ability to digitally compare quotes within minutes and request to bind their policy online. For clients who still prefer to interact with a person directly, there will be concierge agents available through live chat or phone to assist in reviewing and binding coverage as well as servicing policies. We look forward to providing further updates as key developments unfold.”

About Reliance Global Group, Inc.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI, RELIW) is combining advanced technologies, with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency model. Reliance Global Group’s growth strategy includes both an organic expansion, including through 5minuteinsure.com, as well as acquiring well managed, undervalued and cash flow positive insurance agencies.  Additional information about the Company is available at https://www.relianceglobalgroup.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: +1 (212) 671-1020
Email: RELI@crescendo-ir.com




