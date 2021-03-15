 

CELLINK launches the BIO MDX Series , a scaled-up revolution in biomedical manufacturing

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.03.2021, 14:45  |  21   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CELLINK has announced the launch of the BIO MDX Series, the next generation of bioprinters designed for high-throughput biofabrication and precision 3D bioprinting for biomedical manufacturing, including biocompatible medical devices. Over the past 5 years, as bioprinting has increasingly become the method of choice for researchers in tissue engineering, cell culturing and regenerative medicine, there has been a greater need for improved automation, precision, and reproducibility across fabrication methods. With up to six printheads, nanoliter and picoliter dispensing channels and easy robotic integration, the BIO MDX and BIO MDX+ bioprinters have been specifically designed to meet the demands of the ever-advancing cell-based technologies.

The BIO MDX series is backed by more than 25 years of research and development. Equipped with technology found on SCIENION arrayers, these bioprinters represents the first cross business systems for the CELLINK Group. Demonstrating a successful integration of SCIENION's intellectual property with CELLLINK's bioprinting expertise. This launch further illustrates our commitment to the bioconvergence revolution by bringing forward new technologies to solve the most pressing challenges in the life sciences. 

"Leveraging synergies across the group, this launch represents an important step toward developing systems and solutions that bring CELLINK closer to patient care and creating the future of medicine. Biomedical manufacturing has desperately needed improved technologies, and the BIO MDX Series provides just that," says Héctor Martínez, CELLINK CTO. 

"Bioprinting is increasing in stature within the life sciences. In order to grow with our customers, it is essential that we continue to push the industry forward and develop the latest and greatest technologies. The BIO MDX represents exactly this and goes a long way in strengthening what is already a robust bioprinting product portfolio," says Artur Aira, CELLINK Bioprinting Business Area Manager. 

For further information, please contact:

Erik Gatenholm, CEO 

 Phone (Sweden): +46 73 267 00 00

 Phone (US): +1 (650) 515 5566

Email: eg@cellink.com   

Gusten Danielsson, CFO 

Phone (Sweden): +46 70 991 86 04 

Phone (US): +1 (857) 332 2138

Email: gd@cellink.com

About CELLINK

Founded in 2016, CELLINK is the leading bioconvergence company in the world that provides technologies, products and services to create, understand and master biology. With a focus on the application areas of bioprinting, multiomics, cell line development, and diagnostics, the company develops and markets innovative technologies that enable researchers in the life sciences to culture cells in 3D, perform high-throughput drug screening and print human tissues and organs for the medical, pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries. CELLINK's products are trusted by more than 1,800 laboratories, including ones at all the top 20 pharmaceutical companies, are being used in more than 65 countries, and have been cited in more than 1,600 publications. CELLINK is creating the future of medicine. CELLINK is listed on the Nasdaq the Stockholm under CLNK B. www.cellink.com 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/cellink-ab/r/cellink-launches-the-bio-mdx-series---a-scaled-up-revolution-in-biomedical-manufacturing,c3306652

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14960/3306652/1387002.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/cellink-ab/i/cellink-product-launch-next-gener ...

CELLINK product launch Next generation bioprinter BIO MDX

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CELLINK launches the BIO MDX Series , a scaled-up revolution in biomedical manufacturing STOCKHOLM, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - CELLINK has announced the launch of the BIO MDX Series, the next generation of bioprinters designed for high-throughput biofabrication and precision 3D bioprinting for biomedical manufacturing, including …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
McKinsey Research Confirms Omnichannel is the Leading Approach to B2B Sales; Effectiveness Jumps ...
Kia reveals new design philosophy and full images of EV6
45th International Famous Furniture Fair (Dongguan) Set to Become the Gathering Place for Global ...
High Net-Worth Indians are Increasingly Seeking out Alternative Routes to Second Citizenship
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against XL Fleet Corp., and Certain ...
Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market Size Worth $23.9 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
OSL Digital Securities Executes First Regulated Virtual Asset Trades in HK, SFC-Licensed Exchange ...
PremFina and Microsoft AI Collaboration Sees 70% Customer Responses Handled Without Humans
Enterprise Ireland marking St. Patrick's Day with over 50 virtual trade events across the world and ...
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market To Expand At 10% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Rapid Technological ...
Thanks to Accelerated COVID-19 Research, New Therapeutic Vaccines May Soon Be Upon Us
Why Analysts Believe In 2020 Gold Was Used By Many As A Strategic Asset Versus a Tactical Play
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. - ACAD
Wolters Kluwer Receives SAP EMEA South Partner Excellence Award 2021 for Technology Adoption
Cryptocurrency's Expansion Garners Institutional Attention
Curaleaf to Enter European Cannabis Market with Acquisition of EMMAC Life Sciences Limited - ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA