USU Announces Industry's First Solution to Analyze SAP(R) Digital Access Excluding Subsequent Documents

Software Asset Management (SAM) solution sharpens SAP Digital Access estimations to help cost-effective licensing decisions


Möglingen/Aachen, Germany - March 15, 2021 - USU Group, a leading provider of IT solutions and services, today announced powerful enhanced features for estimating SAP Digital Access in their flagship solution, USU Software Asset Management. It is the SAM industry's first solution to fully analyze the potential pricing of the Digital Access licensing model and help SAP customers avoid unnecessary costs or liabilities.

The USU solution simulates the logic of SAP's own Digital Access Estimation Tool to produce a comparable analysis, and accurately predict the number of document licenses required under Digital Access. It shows how many digital documents have been created in the digital core, and by whom, through a single console. USU counts and filters important factors, such as disregarding fees for non-chargeable "subsequent" Financial documents, that the SAP estimation tool did not previously do.

SAP customers must decide between two SAP licensing models: moving to Digital Access which charges per Digital Document or continuing with Indirect Access which charges for third-party making use of SAP data. The USU Software Asset Management solution offers an automated way to understand which model has more favorable conditions for cost reduction and avoidance.

"Our enhanced features for estimating Digital Access helps SAP customers in any stage of decision making," said Myrja Schumacher, USU Product Manager for SAP Solutions. "If you're already using Digital Access, then our analysis helps you re-enter contract negotiations with SAP from a position of strength. Or we help you analyze the true costs and risks if you are considering a move to Digital Access."

Disclaimer

