RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a MTWO Phase-II-contract (No. 12 / 2021) with Zeppelin Rental GmbH

Stuttgart, Germany, 15 March 2021. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 5D BIM Big Data technology for the construction industry, today announced the conclusion of a MTWO Phase-II-contract with Zeppelin Rental GmbH.

Zeppelin Rental GmbH, based in Garching near Munich, is a part of the Zeppelin Group's Rental strategic business unit and offers customized solutions in the fields of machinery and equipment rental, construction logistics and temporary infrastructure. The latter ranges from construction site and traffic safety, electrical site equipment and energy supply to modular space solutions for rent, purchase or in an operator model. With more than 1,700 employees at 160 locations in Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic, the Slovak Republic, Sweden and Denmark, the Strategic Business Unit serves customers in the construction, industry, trade, public sector, landscaping and event sector.

Angelo Butera, head of construction logistics (logistics consulting & management) at Zeppelin Rental GmbH: "Our aim is to use iTWO 4.0 software to calculate, plan and evaluate the use of our machines and resources so that we can offer our customers more efficient construction logistics. We are starting to optimize these processes in the Rental strategic business unit - it is possible that other companies in the Zeppelin Group will work with iTWO 4.0 later. In addition to the comprehensive functionalities of the resource management modules, we were convinced by the permanent availability and accessibility of the software. So, we will use the managed services in the RIB MTWO Cloud under Microsoft Azure. Furthermore, we want to benefit from RIB's many years of expertise in the optimization and digitalization of construction processes. RIB supports us in integrating the highly flexible iTWO 4.0 technology into our existing system landscape in order to take full advantage of the possibilities of the RIB platform for us."