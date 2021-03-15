 

DGAP-News RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a MTWO Phase-II-contract (No. 12 / 2021) with Zeppelin Rental GmbH

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.03.2021, 14:52  |  59   |   |   

DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Contract/Agreement
RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a MTWO Phase-II-contract (No. 12 / 2021) with Zeppelin Rental GmbH

15.03.2021 / 14:52
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

15-March-2021

RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a MTWO Phase-II-contract (No. 12 / 2021) with Zeppelin Rental GmbH

Stuttgart, Germany, 15 March 2021. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 5D BIM Big Data technology for the construction industry, today announced the conclusion of a MTWO Phase-II-contract with Zeppelin Rental GmbH.

Zeppelin Rental GmbH, based in Garching near Munich, is a part of the Zeppelin Group's Rental strategic business unit and offers customized solutions in the fields of machinery and equipment rental, construction logistics and temporary infrastructure. The latter ranges from construction site and traffic safety, electrical site equipment and energy supply to modular space solutions for rent, purchase or in an operator model. With more than 1,700 employees at 160 locations in Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic, the Slovak Republic, Sweden and Denmark, the Strategic Business Unit serves customers in the construction, industry, trade, public sector, landscaping and event sector.

Angelo Butera, head of construction logistics (logistics consulting & management) at Zeppelin Rental GmbH: "Our aim is to use iTWO 4.0 software to calculate, plan and evaluate the use of our machines and resources so that we can offer our customers more efficient construction logistics. We are starting to optimize these processes in the Rental strategic business unit - it is possible that other companies in the Zeppelin Group will work with iTWO 4.0 later. In addition to the comprehensive functionalities of the resource management modules, we were convinced by the permanent availability and accessibility of the software. So, we will use the managed services in the RIB MTWO Cloud under Microsoft Azure. Furthermore, we want to benefit from RIB's many years of expertise in the optimization and digitalization of construction processes. RIB supports us in integrating the highly flexible iTWO 4.0 technology into our existing system landscape in order to take full advantage of the possibilities of the RIB platform for us."

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Rib Software AG seit heute in Hamburg handelbar
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a MTWO Phase-II-contract (No. 12 / 2021) with Zeppelin Rental GmbH DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Contract/Agreement RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a MTWO Phase-II-contract (No. 12 / 2021) with Zeppelin Rental GmbH 15.03.2021 / 14:52 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
DGAP-News: K&E Treuhand GmbH: Wirecard AG in Insolvenz - Mitteilung bzgl. der Abstimmung ohne Versammlung ...
DGAP-News: Grand City Properties S.A. announces FY 2020 results
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q4 2020 Payment of dividends in Sterling
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Adds Multi-Channel Input Capability to New Nanoamp GreenPAK(TM) Device
DGAP-News: Daldrup & Söhne AG receives order for investigations within a research project
DGAP-Adhoc: Grand City Properties S.A. resolves on share buy-back program with a volume of up to 200 million ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Newron und Zambon unterzeichnen Vereinbarung für potenziell zulassungsrelevante Studie mit ...
DGAP-News: Newron and Zambon sign agreement for potentially pivotal study with safinamide in Parkinson's ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold identifiziert mittels Bohrungen ausgedehntes Goldsystem auf Projekt King ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger auf Kurs für eine erfolgreiche Transformation zu einem führenden europäischen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG erhält Großauftrag über rd. 170 Mio. EUR vorbehaltlich Marktzulassung durch die ...
EQS-News: Relief Announces CHF 10 Million Private Placement
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Sonderzulassung
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
21Shares baut Marktstellung aus: Zentral geclearte Ether und Bitcoin Cash ETPs am regulierten Markt der Deutschen Börse XETRA ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:52 Uhr
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen MTWO Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 12 / 2021) mit der Zeppelin Rental GmbH (deutsch)
14:52 Uhr
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen MTWO Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 12 / 2021) mit der Zeppelin Rental GmbH
12.03.21
RIB Software kündigt Dividende an
12.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: RIB Software SE: Zahlung einer Dividende von EUR 0,98 pro Aktie vorgesehen (deutsch)
12.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: RIB Software SE: Payment of a dividend of EUR 0.98 per share planned
12.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: RIB Software SE: Zahlung einer Dividende von EUR 0,98 pro Aktie vorgesehen
09.03.21
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 11 / 2021) mit der Firmengruppe Riedel Bau (deutsch)
09.03.21
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 11 / 2021) with Riedel Bau Group
09.03.21
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 11 / 2021) mit der Firmengruppe Riedel Bau
05.03.21
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 10 / 2021) mit der ARGE aus JOHANN BUNTE und STRABAG (deutsch)

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10:22 Uhr
1.904
Rib Software AG seit heute in Hamburg handelbar