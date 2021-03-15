Hyatt Celebrates Sustained Growth With 1,000th Global Hotel Opening

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced the official opening of Hyatt’s 1,000 th hotel worldwide, Alila Napa Valley in St. Helena, Calif. Founder Jay Pritzker purchased the first Hyatt hotel in 1957 with a new vision for hospitality, built around people. Since then, Hyatt’s purpose to care for people so they can be their best has driven groundbreaking hotel designs, the award-winning World of Hyatt guest loyalty program and strategic brand acquisitions. Today, this milestone reinforces Hyatt’s continued commitment to intentional growth in places that matter most to guests, members, customers, and owners.

Exterior of Alila Napa Valley. (Photo: Hyatt)

Marking the expansion of Hyatt’s luxury lifestyle Alila brand portfolio with the brand’s second property in the Americas, Alila Napa Valley offers guests crafted luxury, innovative design, and bespoke experiences in one of the world’s most famous wine regions. The 68-room adults-only restorative retreat is surrounded by the pristine Home Vineyards of the Beringer Estate and features an outdoor pool overlooking adjacent vineyards and distant mountains, a seasonally driven restaurant and bar with a local, sustainable menu and Spa Alila and Fitness Center with transformative, customized treatments.

“Hyatt’s thoughtful journey to 1,000 hotels has been grounded in listening, growing, and innovating along the way to meet guest, member, customer and owner needs,” said Jim Chu, Hyatt’s executive vice president of global franchising and development. “Today, we remain focused on expanding our global footprint and building our business based on where we can best extend care and make a positive impact on our guests and the communities in which we operate. With a strong pipeline of new openings and developments, Hyatt continues to offer differentiated experiences that will cater to the growing demand for leisure destinations our guests are seeking as they get back to travel.”

Planned 2021 Hyatt Property Opening Highlights

In 2021, Hyatt plans to welcome several properties to its portfolio in key global markets. Highlights across brands include:

Alila

The Alila brand features luxury hotels in unique locations, distinguished by innovative eco-design and a strong commitment to sustainable tourism. Alila means “surprise” in Sanskrit, which suitably describes the refreshing character of Alila hotels and the impression guests feel when they stay as a guest. alilahotels.com

Andaz

Global in scale while local in perspective, the Andaz brand of luxury lifestyle hotels weave the sights, sounds, and tastes of each property’s surroundings for a distinctively local experience. Every Andaz hotel is a unique expression of the culture that surrounds it and enables guests to go beyond the familiar and satiate their curiosity. andaz.com

Andaz Bali (149 guestrooms) in Bali, Indonesia

Destination by Hyatt

Destination by Hyatt is a diverse collection of independent hotels, resorts and spacious residences that are individual at heart yet connected by a commitment to embody the true spirit of each location. Ranging from upper-upscale to luxury, each property is purposefully crafted to be a place of discovery through immersive experiences, authentic design, and genuine service. destinationhotels.com

Grand Hyatt

Grand Hyatt hotels celebrate the iconic in small details and magnificent moments. Drawing inspiration from each destination, Grand Hyatt hotels provide superior service and signature experiences within a backdrop of dramatic architecture, world-class restaurants, luxury spas, and spectacular meeting and event spaces. grandhyatt.com

Grand Hyatt Kuwait (303 guestrooms) in Kuwait City, Kuwait

Hyatt Centric

Hyatt Centric is a brand of lifestyle hotels located in prime destinations around the world that inspire discovery for savvy, millennial-minded travelers with an adventurous spirit. Each Hyatt Centric hotel is in the heart of the action with passionately engaged team members always on-hand to serve up insider knowledge and provide local expertise. hyattcentric.com

Hyatt House / Hyatt Place

Hyatt House hotels are designed to welcome guests as extended stay residents. Apartment-style suites with fully equipped kitchens and separate living areas remind guests of the conveniences of home. Hyatt Place hotels offer a modern, comfortable, and seamless experience, combining style and innovation to create a casual hotel environment for today's multi-tasking traveler. From the lobby to the guest rooms to in-hotel dining, every touchpoint is designed with the high value business traveler in mind. hyatthouse.com / hyattplace.com

Hyatt Regency

Hyatt Regency hotels are intuitively designed to make travel free from stress and filled with success. Conveniently located in urban and resort locations in more than 30 countries, Hyatt Regency hotels offer seamless experiences for any occasion, from energizing vacations to personalized, high-touch meetings. hyattregency.com

JdV by Hyatt

A community for the spirited, light-hearted, and young-at-heart, the JdV by Hyatt brand offers a collection of vibrant, independent hotels that are true reflections of the urban neighborhoods they call home. Each hotel provides an experience that is inclusive in spirit and space, welcoming all vibes, tribes and unique souls—effortlessly bringing people together with joy-driven service. jdvhotels.com

Park Hyatt

Park Hyatt hotels provide discerning, global travelers with a refined home-away-from-home. Guests of Park Hyatt hotels receive quietly confident and personalized service in an enriching environment. Located in several of the world’s premier destinations, each Park Hyatt hotel is custom designed to combine sophistication with understated luxury. parkhyatt.com

Park Hyatt Toronto (219 guestrooms) reopening in Toronto, Ontario

Thompson Hotels

Founded in 2001, Thompson Hotels is a collection of award-winning luxury hotels with timelessly original properties in urban and resort destinations. Each hotel delivers a new take on modern luxury and tailored stays for guests with connections to world-class culinary offerings, arts and entertainment, and groundbreaking design. thompsonhotels.com

Thompson Hotels expected to open in U.S. destinations in 2021: Austin, Texas; Buckhead, Ga.; Denver; Hollywood, Calif.; and Savannah, Ga.

The Unbound Collection by Hyatt

More than a compilation of independent, one-of-a-kind hotels, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand offers a thoughtful curation of stories worth collecting. Whether it’s a modern marvel, a historic gem or a revitalizing retreat, each property provides thought-provoking environments and experiences that inspire for guests seeking elevated yet unscripted service when they travel. unboundcollectionbyhyatt.com

Reimagining the Guest Experience with Special Offers

Guided by insights from our guests, members and colleagues, Hyatt is rethinking the guest experience with creativity and care to provide enhanced convenience, flexibility and wellbeing through the following special offers:

World of Hyatt Gives Members 1,000 Reasons to Stay Somewhere New: In celebration of the 1,000th Hyatt hotel opening, and to provide World of Hyatt members even more ways to be rewarded, World of Hyatt is offering members the opportunity to earn 1,000 Bonus Points per qualifying night at participating new Hyatt hotels around the world. That’s 500 more Bonus Points when guests check out between April 1 and June 30, 2021. Participating hotels and respective offer stay periods can be found at worldofhyatt.com/newhotelbonus.

Hyatt Night In: Inspiring local stays in signature ways, guests can enjoy a break from their routines with the new Hyatt Night In package, which offers premium amenities, special savings on food and beverage offerings and parking, and signature experiences, such as whale watching in San Diego or a curated bar cart with charcuterie board and make-your-own cocktail kit in Boston. Perfect for a weekday escape or weekend staycation, Hyatt Night In is available at nearly 70 participating properties across the Americas for stays through September 12, 2021. To learn more about properties participating in Hyatt Night In, signature experience details, availability and pricing, visit hyatt.com/hyattnightin, call 1-800-524-9288 or a Global Contact Center or visit hyatt.com and use special offer code NIGHTIN.

Choose Your Adventure, Choose Your Offer: Inspiring travel from mountain getaways and seaside escapes to city excursions and everywhere in between, Hyatt’s limited-time offer invites guests to choose their own adventure at more than 900 Hyatt hotels worldwide, with participating hotels offering a free night with qualifying stays or 10 to 20% savings or more for reservations booked by April 2, 2021 for stays through September 12, 2021. World of Hyatt members can enjoy added savings on stays, plus member benefits and rewards. To learn more and for full offer terms, visit hyatt.com/adventure.

For more information about Hyatt hotels, please visit: https://www.hyatt.com/ or call a Hyatt Global Contact Center at 1-800-233-1234.

Guided by its purpose of care, Hyatt’s multi-layered Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment further enhances its operational guidance and resources around colleague and guest safety and peace of mind. More information on Hyatt’s commitment can be found here: hyatt.com/care-and-cleanliness

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company offering 20 premier brands. As of December 31, 2020, the Company's portfolio included more than 975 hotel, all-inclusive, and wellness resort properties in 69 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top employees, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries operate, manage, franchise, own, lease, develop, license, or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, and vacation ownership properties, including under the Park Hyatt, Miraval, Grand Hyatt, Alila, Andaz, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Destination by Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Thompson Hotels, Hyatt Centric, Caption by Hyatt, JdV by Hyatt, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, tommie, UrCove, and Hyatt Residence Club brand names, and operates the World of Hyatt loyalty program that provides distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued members. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

