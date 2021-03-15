 

Sienna Announces March Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.03.2021, 15:00  |  19   |   |   

MARKHAM, Ontario, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. (“Sienna” or the “Company”) (TSX: SIA) today announced a dividend of $0.078 per common share of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) for the month of March 2021, representing $0.936 per Common Share on an annualized basis.

The dividend will be payable on April 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as at March 31, 2021.  

The Company's dividends are designated as eligible dividends for Canadian tax purposes in accordance with subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and any applicable corresponding provincial and territorial legislation.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of seniors’ living options, including independent living, assisted living, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna’s approximately 13,000 employees are passionate about helping residents live fully every day. For more information, please visit  www.siennaliving.ca.

For further information, please contact:
Karen Hon
Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
(905) 489-0254
karen.hon@siennaliving.ca




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sienna Announces March Dividend MARKHAM, Ontario, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sienna Senior Living Inc. (“Sienna” or the “Company”) (TSX: SIA) today announced a dividend of $0.078 per common share of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) for the month of March 2021, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Nokia and Orange strike global 5G network optimization deal
Danone: New governance at Danone; Emmanuel Faber steps down as Chairman and CEO Gilles Schnepp appointed ...
DMG Blockchain Retains U.S.-Based CORE IR for Investor Relations Services and Announces DMG’s ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Exclusive License Agreement and Research Contract with ...
CGG Launches Senior Secured Notes Offering  
VSBLTY, GRUPO MODELO & RETAILIGENT FORMALIZE AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY CREATE INTERNATIONAL DIGITAL ...
Phase 3 trial of Libtayo (cemiplimab) monotherapy in advanced cervical cancer stopped early for ...
VÍS: Framboð til stjórnar og tilnefningarnefndar VÍS
HighPoint Resources Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Proceedings with Votes from More Than 99% of ...
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
Sienna Senior Living Inc. Provides Operations Update and Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results