CN announces Cyrus Reporter as Vice-President, Government and Regulatory Affairs

MONTREAL, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) is pleased to announce that it has named Cyrus Reporter, a widely respected lawyer and public policy professional, as its new Vice-President, Government and Regulatory Affairs. Mr. Reporter will oversee the company’s engagement with governments at all levels across North America. He will be based in Ottawa.

Mr. Reporter is well known to senior public servants, politicians, and corporate leaders. In the past 25 years, he has served as a ministerial chief of staff, a lead adviser to the Office of the Prime Minister, and, most recently, as a partner at a national law firm, where he provided counsel on regulatory affairs, public policy and corporate compliance to many of Canada’s leading companies.

The remit in his new role at CN will be deep and wide. He will be responsible for ensuring CN’s voice is heard clearly in Ottawa and every provincial capital, and also in Washington D.C. and the 16 U.S. states through which CN trains safely carry natural resources, manufactured and finished products as well as other essential goods. He will also assume the responsibility for stakeholder and community relations, an essential mission for CN as the company increases its focus on Environmental, Social, and Governance initiatives.

Mr. Reporter will report to Sean Finn, CN Executive Vice-President of Corporate Services and Chief Legal Officer.

“I am pleased to welcome Cyrus to the CN team. He will lead our strong bench of experienced government and regulatory affairs professionals to deliver best in class government relations.”
- Sean Finn, executive vice-president, corporate services and chief legal officer at CN

About CN
CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 19,500-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

