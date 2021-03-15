 

Termination of the Share Purchase Agreement with Mr. Nitin Prabhakar Shelke

Uždaroji akcinė bendrovė Medicinos bankas was informed that the Share Purchase Agreement between Mr. Konstantinas Karosas, Western Petroleum Limited as the Sellers and Mr. Nitin Prabhakar Shelke as the Purchaser had been terminated.

The termination of the Share Purchase Agreement will not affect the operations or future strategy of uždaroji akcinė bendrovė Medicinos bankas.

More information: Aleksejus Tonkich, Member of the Board, Director of the Financial Service, Deputy Head of Administration Phone: + 370 698 34055, email: aleksejus.tonkich@medbank.lt



