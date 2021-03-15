Termination of the Share Purchase Agreement with Mr. Nitin Prabhakar Shelke





Uždaroji akcinė bendrovė Medicinos bankas was informed that the Share Purchase Agreement between Mr. Konstantinas Karosas, Western Petroleum Limited as the Sellers and Mr. Nitin Prabhakar Shelke as the Purchaser had been terminated.

The termination of the Share Purchase Agreement will not affect the operations or future strategy of uždaroji akcinė bendrovė Medicinos bankas.

