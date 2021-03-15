Decisions regarding the acquisition of a qualifying holding by Mr Konstantinas Karosas, Western Petroleum Limited and UAB MB valdymas in uždaroji akcinė bendrovė Medicinos bankas

According to the Decision I, the ECB has decided not to oppose:

On 15 March 2021 Mr Konstantinas Karosas and Western Petroleum Limited, the shareholders of uždaroji akcinė bendrovė Medicinos bankas (the “ Bank ”), informed the Bank that on 5 March 2021 the European Central Bank (the “ ECB ”) issued the decision regarding the acquisition of a qualifying holding by Mr Konstantinas Karosas and Western Petroleum Limited in the Bank (the “ Decision I ”).

the acquisition of a qualifying holding and the exceedance of 50% of capital and voting rights in the Bank directly by Mr Konstantinas Karosas;

the acquisition of a qualifying holding in the Bank by Western Petroleum Limited (a company, wholly owned by Mr Konstantinas Karosas) due to significant influence;

The Decision I is subject to the condition subsequent that both Mr Konstantinas Karosas and Western Petroleum Limited will transfer all the voting rights in the Bank to UAB MB valdymas, legal entity code 305663422, registered office at Vokiečių str. 28-24, Vilnius, the Republic of Lithuania, which is a company wholly owned by Mr Konstantinas Karosas.

On 5 March 2021 the ECB also issued the decision regarding the proposed acquisition of a qualifying holding by UAB MB valdymas in the Bank (the “Decision II”). According to the Decision II, the ECB has decided not to oppose the proposed acquisition of a qualifying holding and the exceedance of 50% of voting rights directly by UAB MB valdymas in the Bank due to the above-mentioned transfer of the voting rights.

On 12 March 2021 Mr Konstantinas Karosas and Western Petroleum Limited transferred by the agreement all the voting rights in the Bank to UAB MB valdymas.

Upon the transfer of all the voting rights, UAB MB valdymas shall be entitled to vote on all the shares of the Bank at the general meeting of shareholders.

More information: Aleksejus Tonkich, Member of the Board, Director of the Financial Service, Deputy Head of Administration Phone: + 370 698 34055, email: aleksejus.tonkich@medbank.lt



