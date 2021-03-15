IZEA Announces the Shake Parade of Stars

A New Star Each Business Day IZEA will be unveiling a new mega-influencer each business day through the end of the month of April. Each influencer will be a brand-new addition to the Shake marketplace and have at least 1 million followers on a single social media platform such as TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, or Pinterest.

Orlando, Florida, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, today announced the Shake Parade of Stars, a 45-day online event featuring social media mega-influencers from around the world. The event will highlight the high-quality talent available through Shake, a new online marketplace where buyers can quickly and easily hire creators of all types for influencer marketing, photography, design, and other digital services. Creators list available “Shakes” on their accounts in the platform and marketers select and purchase creative packages from them through a streamlined chat experience, assisted by ShakeBot - a proprietary, artificial intelligence assistant.

Talent announcements will be made via IZEA’s Twitter handle ( @izea ) at approximately 2pm Eastern each business day. The first announcement will be made today and will feature a TikTok star with over 10 million followers. The stars will be immediately available for booking on Shake. Marketers who are interested in collaborating with the talent will be able to view upfront pricing with pre-defined packages and deliverables.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome this group of talented creators from around the world into Shake and the greater IZEA ecosystem,” said IZEA Founder and CEO Ted Murphy. “These stars have built their massive audiences through hard work, creativity and marketing savvy, and their participation in our platform will serve to create more collaboration opportunities for creators of all sizes in Shake.”

To learn more about Shake visit shake.izea.com .

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) operates IZEAx, the premier online marketplace that connects marketers with content creators. IZEAx automates influencer marketing and custom content development, allowing brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. IZEA creators include celebrities and accredited journalists. Creators are compensated for producing unique content such as long and short form text, videos, photos, status updates, and illustrations for marketers or distributing such content on behalf of marketers through their personal websites, blogs, and social media channels. Marketers receive influential content and engaging, shareable stories that drive awareness. For more information about IZEA, visit https://izea.com/.