 

Extraordinary dividend payment

Company announcement no. 4/2021         March 15th, 2021
Extraordinary dividend payment


Company announcement


Today, the Board of Directors of Columbus A/S has decided to propose an extraordinary dividend payment of DKK 6 per share. The distribution takes place with earned profits arising from the proceeds in connection with Columbus’ divestment of To-Increase BV (cf. company release no. 2/2021 of 26 January 2021).

As a result of this extraordinary dividend payment, the Board of Directors has decided not to propose distribution of ordinary dividend for the fiscal year 2020.

The proposed extraordinary dividend payment must be adopted at the Annual General Meeting which will be held on 27 April 2021.

Ib Kunøe                                                                       Hans Henrik Thrane
Chairman of the Board                                              Interim CEO & Corporate CFO



For further information, please contact:

Interim CEO & Corporate CFO, Hans Henrik Thrane, hht@columbusglobal.com, +45 70 20 50 00

Attachment




Wertpapier


