 

Gamida Cell Presents Efficacy and Safety Results of Phase 3 Study of Omidubicel in Patients with Hematologic Malignancies at the 47th Annual Meeting of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EBMT)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.03.2021   

Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), an advanced cell therapy company committed to cures for blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases, today announced the results of a Phase 3 clinical study of omidubicel presented in an oral session at the Presidential Symposium of the 47th Annual Meeting of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EBMT 2021). In addition to the Presidential Symposium, the session will be featured in a live panel discussion, “EBMT Talks: Live with the Best Abstracts.”

“There is an acute need in stem cell transplantation to treat patients who do not have access to a matched donor, and the results of this global Phase 3 study demonstrate that omidubicel has the potential to address this critical gap,” said Professor Guillermo F. Sanz, M.D., Ph.D., Head, Hematology Department, Hospital Universitario y Politécnico La Fe in Valencia, Spain. “In the study, treatment with omidubicel showed faster hematopoietic recovery, fewer bacterial and viral infections and fewer days in hospital. These pivotal data create a compelling case that omidubicel could transform outcomes for patients.”

This clinical data set, which was also recently presented at the Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings of the American Society of Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT) and Center for International Blood & Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR), or the TCT Meetings, was from the international, multi-center, randomized Phase 3 study of omidubicel designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of omidubicel in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies undergoing a bone marrow transplant compared to patients who received a standard umbilical cord blood transplant.

“The inclusion of the omidubicel Phase 3 results in these prominent sessions at EBMT 2021 and other recent prestigious peer-reviewed settings reinforce the strength of these data and the potential of omidubicel to make a meaningful impact in the hematopoietic bone marrow transplant treatment landscape,” said Julian Adams, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Gamida Cell. “As always, we thank the patients and investigators in this global clinical trial for their contributions as we work to bring this potentially curative cell therapy to those whose future depends on stem cell transplantation but who do not have a matched donor.”

