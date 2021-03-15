Gamida Cell Presents Efficacy and Safety Results of Phase 3 Study of Omidubicel in Patients with Hematologic Malignancies at the 47th Annual Meeting of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EBMT)

Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), an advanced cell therapy company committed to cures for blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases, today announced the results of a Phase 3 clinical study of omidubicel presented in an oral session at the Presidential Symposium of the 47th Annual Meeting of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EBMT 2021). In addition to the Presidential Symposium, the session will be featured in a live panel discussion, “EBMT Talks: Live with the Best Abstracts.”

“There is an acute need in stem cell transplantation to treat patients who do not have access to a matched donor, and the results of this global Phase 3 study demonstrate that omidubicel has the potential to address this critical gap,” said Professor Guillermo F. Sanz, M.D., Ph.D., Head, Hematology Department, Hospital Universitario y Politécnico La Fe in Valencia, Spain. “In the study, treatment with omidubicel showed faster hematopoietic recovery, fewer bacterial and viral infections and fewer days in hospital. These pivotal data create a compelling case that omidubicel could transform outcomes for patients.”