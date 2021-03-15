At Home’s Ashley Sheetz Receives Top Women in Retail Technology Award

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME), the home décor superstore, announced today that Ashley Sheetz, the company’s Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Digital Officer, has received Chain Store Age magazine’s Top Women in Retail Technology award, honoring women who are leading the charge in their use of innovative retail technologies. Ms. Sheetz was also recognized as one of five Top Women of the Year.

At Home's Ashley Sheetz has received Chain Store Age magazine’s Top Women in Retail Technology award. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Ashley’s team, along with our IT and store teams, led the successful acceleration of our omnichannel strategy during the pandemic,” said At Home Chairman and CEO Lee Bird. “They showed nimbleness, determination and grit by quickly expanding our Buy Online Pick-up in Store (BOPIS) capabilities and adding curbside and local delivery at $10, which was a real game changer for At Home. These innovations helped us deliver the best year in the company’s history.”

Ms. Sheetz leads At Home’s marketing, public relations, CRM and loyalty, e-commerce and omnichannel efforts as well as customer insights, customer experience and customer service for the differentiated retailer.

“I’m honored to accept this award on behalf of the At Home team and humbled to be included in a very impressive and groundbreaking group of female leaders in technology,” said Sheetz. “I’m also so very thankful to my team, my partners in IT and the entire At Home organization. Without their collaboration and support, we as a company would not have achieved such impressive results through innovative technological advancements this year.”

As the coronavirus quickly impacted At Home’s operations nationwide last spring, Ms. Sheetz and her team worked with the IT and store teams to expedite a BOPIS pilot of 28 stores and expanded it to over 200 stores in a matter of weeks. In addition, she led the launch of curbside pickup and quickly expanded the company’s partnership with national delivery service PICKUP to offer contactless $10 next-day local delivery. Postmates was also added as a national delivery partner.

Ms. Sheetz has transformed At Home’s retail marketing strategy from one that was largely based on traditional advertising to a powerhouse of digital and analytical marketing, including the company’s Insider Perks loyalty program, which has more than nine million members. She continues to leverage marketing technology to contribute meaningfully to At Home’s topline growth. She has been a driving force behind swift and bold actions to effectively adjust the execution of At Home’s long-term strategic initiatives to better serve customers, while also prioritizing the health and safety of customers and team members during these unprecedented times.

At Home (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, offers more than 50,000 on-trend home products to fit any budget or style, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal decor. At Home is headquartered in Plano, Texas, and currently operates more than 220 stores in 40 states.

