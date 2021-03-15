 

Leading Edge Materials Welcomes Governmental Review of Permitting Processes and Regulations

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.03.2021, 15:15  |  17   |   |   

Vancouver, March 15, 2021 – Leading Edge Materials Corp. (“Leading Edge” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LEM) (Nasdaq First North: LEMSE) (OTCQB: LEMIF) welcomes last week’s announcement from the Swedish Government1 on the launch of a governmental review of permitting processes and regulations to ensure a sustainable supply of critical raw materials from primary and secondary sources.

A press release from Ibrahim Baylan, Minister for Business, Industry and Innovation, announced the appointment of a special reviewer tasked with delivering a report based on their findings. The press release highlights the importance of critical raw materials for Swedish industry and especially those that are required to succeed with the climate transition. Wind power, electric vehicle batteries and other technologies that drive the change to a fossil free society are expected to increase demand for critical raw materials.

Minister Ibrahim Baylan is quoted in the press release stating: “The green transition increases the demand for raw materials from the mining and minerals industry. We need to change regulations and permitting processes to ensure a sustainable supply of innovation critical metals and minerals.”

The governmental review is to be completed by October 2022 at the latest and is tasked to analyze and propose changes to permitting processes and regulations so that;

  • A better balance is considered between a projects local environmental impact and its benefit to greater society, for example through reduced global climate impact.
  • A larger share of the value add generated from the mining and minerals industry is shared with the whole country, whilst at the same time ensuring that the total tax burden is not increased, and so that the investment attractiveness of Sweden is not negatively impacted.

Filip Kozlowski, CEO of Leading Edge states “It is not the first time we have seen the launch of a governmental review to address the complicated permitting processes in Sweden, but this recent announcement will now cover the Mining Act and clearly highlights the need for primary critical raw material sources and the importance of those to Swedish industry and the country’s goal to achieve climate neutrality. One of the primary objectives of the European Raw Materials Alliance and the European Battery Alliance is to unlock regulatory bottlenecks in order for Europe to become more self-reliant on critical raw materials and we commend the Swedish Government for being at the forefront of this for the benefit of European industrial ecosystems.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Leading Edge Materials Welcomes Governmental Review of Permitting Processes and Regulations Vancouver, March 15, 2021 – Leading Edge Materials Corp. (“Leading Edge” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LEM) (Nasdaq First North: LEMSE) (OTCQB: LEMIF) welcomes last week’s announcement from the Swedish Government1 on the launch of a governmental review …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Nokia and Orange strike global 5G network optimization deal
Danone: New governance at Danone; Emmanuel Faber steps down as Chairman and CEO Gilles Schnepp appointed ...
DMG Blockchain Retains U.S.-Based CORE IR for Investor Relations Services and Announces DMG’s ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Exclusive License Agreement and Research Contract with ...
CGG Launches Senior Secured Notes Offering  
VSBLTY, GRUPO MODELO & RETAILIGENT FORMALIZE AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY CREATE INTERNATIONAL DIGITAL ...
Phase 3 trial of Libtayo (cemiplimab) monotherapy in advanced cervical cancer stopped early for ...
VÍS: Framboð til stjórnar og tilnefningarnefndar VÍS
HighPoint Resources Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Proceedings with Votes from More Than 99% of ...
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.03.21
Leading Edge Materials appoints Sanjay Swarup as new CFO