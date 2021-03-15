 

Business Intelligence (BI) Market Size to Reach USD 27870 Million by 2026 at CAGR 5.4% | Valuates Reports

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.03.2021, 15:30  |  64   |   |   

BANGALORE, India, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Intelligence Market is Segmented Type (Unstructured Data, Semi-structured Data, Structured Data), Application (BFSI, Telecommunications and IT, Retail and consumer goods, Healthcare and life sciences, Manufacturing, Transportation and logistics, Others). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecast from 2021 to 2026. It is published on  Valuates Reports in the Software & Services Category.

Valuates Reports Logo

The global Business Intelligence market size is projected to reach USD 27870 Million by 2026, from USD 18720 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of Business Intelligence market size are:

  • Rapid Increase in unstructured data generated by IoT devices, smart cities, sensors, cameras, etc.
  • Growing demand for dashboards for data visualization to make informed decisions that dramatically impact business performance.
  • Rising investments in analytics and increase in adoption of cloud based BI tools

Request a Sample Copy of the Report For COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Business Intelligence Market: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Othe-3N403/Business_I ...

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE MARKET SIZE

Unstructured data is growing rapidly due to the increase in machine-generated data from IoT devices, smart cities, sensors, cameras, etc. Since the bulk of data generated today is unstructured data, organizations must find ways to manage and analyze it so that they can act on the data and make important business decisions. BI tools can help in analyzing unstructured data. Thus, organizations' increasing adoption of BI to analyze unstructured data is expected to drive the business intelligence market size.

Rising demands for dashboards for data visualization to enhance the ability in taking business decisions is expected to drive the growth of the business intelligence market size. Dashboards and analytical tools reflect a significant degree of focus on measurements that are important for business decisions. It provides a visual representation of key performance indicators (KPIs) in the form of charts, graphs, and maps that allow businesses to make more informed decisions.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Business Intelligence (BI) Market Size to Reach USD 27870 Million by 2026 at CAGR 5.4% | Valuates Reports BANGALORE, India, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Business Intelligence Market is Segmented Type (Unstructured Data, Semi-structured Data, Structured Data), Application (BFSI, Telecommunications and IT, Retail and consumer goods, Healthcare and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Kia reveals new design philosophy and full images of EV6
McKinsey Research Confirms Omnichannel is the Leading Approach to B2B Sales; Effectiveness Jumps ...
45th International Famous Furniture Fair (Dongguan) Set to Become the Gathering Place for Global ...
High Net-Worth Indians are Increasingly Seeking out Alternative Routes to Second Citizenship
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against XL Fleet Corp., and Certain ...
Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market Size Worth $23.9 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
OSL Digital Securities Executes First Regulated Virtual Asset Trades in HK, SFC-Licensed Exchange ...
Biotechs Step Up Development Activities as U.S. Government Prioritizes Availability Of COVID-19 ...
Enterprise Ireland marking St. Patrick's Day with over 50 virtual trade events across the world and ...
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market To Expand At 10% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Rapid Technological ...
Thanks to Accelerated COVID-19 Research, New Therapeutic Vaccines May Soon Be Upon Us
Why Analysts Believe In 2020 Gold Was Used By Many As A Strategic Asset Versus a Tactical Play
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. - ACAD
Wolters Kluwer Receives SAP EMEA South Partner Excellence Award 2021 for Technology Adoption
Cryptocurrency's Expansion Garners Institutional Attention
Curaleaf to Enter European Cannabis Market with Acquisition of EMMAC Life Sciences Limited - ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA