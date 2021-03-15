Business Intelligence (BI) Market Size to Reach USD 27870 Million by 2026 at CAGR 5.4% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Intelligence Market is Segmented Type (Unstructured Data, Semi-structured Data, Structured Data), Application (BFSI, Telecommunications and IT, Retail and consumer goods, Healthcare and life sciences, Manufacturing, Transportation and logistics, Others). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecast from 2021 to 2026. It is published on Valuates Reports in the Software & Services Category.

The global Business Intelligence market size is projected to reach USD 27870 Million by 2026, from USD 18720 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of Business Intelligence market size are:

Rapid Increase in unstructured data generated by IoT devices, smart cities, sensors, cameras, etc.

Growing demand for dashboards for data visualization to make informed decisions that dramatically impact business performance.

Rising investments in analytics and increase in adoption of cloud based BI tools

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE MARKET SIZE

Unstructured data is growing rapidly due to the increase in machine-generated data from IoT devices, smart cities, sensors, cameras, etc. Since the bulk of data generated today is unstructured data, organizations must find ways to manage and analyze it so that they can act on the data and make important business decisions. BI tools can help in analyzing unstructured data. Thus, organizations' increasing adoption of BI to analyze unstructured data is expected to drive the business intelligence market size.

Rising demands for dashboards for data visualization to enhance the ability in taking business decisions is expected to drive the growth of the business intelligence market size. Dashboards and analytical tools reflect a significant degree of focus on measurements that are important for business decisions. It provides a visual representation of key performance indicators (KPIs) in the form of charts, graphs, and maps that allow businesses to make more informed decisions.