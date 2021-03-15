Momentum Building as Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Exceeds USD 3 Billion in Assets

The increasing popularity of the product reflects growing investor interest in environmental, social and governance (ESG) ETFs. The ETF tracks large- and mid-cap U.S. stocks, with similar risk and return characteristics to the MSCI USA Index, but with a weighting towards companies with the strongest ESG characteristics relative to sector peers. It has a net and gross expense ratio of 0.10%.

Momentum is building in the Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSE Arca: USSG) after it broke through the USD 3 billion in assets under management level last month.

Amanda Rebello, DWS Head of Passive Sales, and U.S. onshore, commented: “The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF continues to attract significant investor interest as ESG moves into the mainstream. We expect to see inflows come in at a strong pace this year.”

According to independent analysts ETFGI, assets invested in ESG ETFs and exchange-traded products (ETPs) globally reached a new high of USD 187 billion at the end of 2020, representing a yearly increase of 206%.1 Net inflows for ESG ETFs and ETPs globally in 2020 were USD 88.95 billion, up significantly from the USD 27.79 billion gathered in 2019, according to ETFGI.

Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF ranks fifth in the U.S. in terms of ESG ETF assets under management and, with USD 296 million positive flows in January, placed fourth in its category for inflows for the first month of 2021.2 The Xtrackers ESG range was awarded ‘ETF Suite of the Year’ at Fund Intelligence’s Mutual Fund Industry and ETF Virtual Awards 2020.3

# # #

1 Source: ETFGI, 22 January, 2021

2 Source: Morningstar, as at January 31, 2021

3 Xtrackers ESG ETF product portfolio was named ‘ETF Suite of the Year’ at the 27th annual Fund Intelligence’s Mutual Fund Industry and ETF Virtual Awards 2020. These industry awards are meant to recognize people and organizations whose excellence, achievements and contributions to the mutual fund industry have stood out. In addition, Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) won the ‘Newcomer ESG/Impact ETF of the Year’ accolade. For more information on methodology and judging process for the awards, please visit: https://mutualfundindustryawards.awardstage.com/#!/home-of0eb3nc9stugl ...