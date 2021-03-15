 

Momentum Building as Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Exceeds USD 3 Billion in Assets

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.03.2021, 15:56  |  83   |   |   

Momentum is building in the Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSE Arca: USSG) after it broke through the USD 3 billion in assets under management level last month.

The increasing popularity of the product reflects growing investor interest in environmental, social and governance (ESG) ETFs. The ETF tracks large- and mid-cap U.S. stocks, with similar risk and return characteristics to the MSCI USA Index, but with a weighting towards companies with the strongest ESG characteristics relative to sector peers. It has a net and gross expense ratio of 0.10%.

Amanda Rebello, DWS Head of Passive Sales, and U.S. onshore, commented: “The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF continues to attract significant investor interest as ESG moves into the mainstream. We expect to see inflows come in at a strong pace this year.”

According to independent analysts ETFGI, assets invested in ESG ETFs and exchange-traded products (ETPs) globally reached a new high of USD 187 billion at the end of 2020, representing a yearly increase of 206%.1 Net inflows for ESG ETFs and ETPs globally in 2020 were USD 88.95 billion, up significantly from the USD 27.79 billion gathered in 2019, according to ETFGI.

Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF ranks fifth in the U.S. in terms of ESG ETF assets under management and, with USD 296 million positive flows in January, placed fourth in its category for inflows for the first month of 2021.2 The Xtrackers ESG range was awarded ‘ETF Suite of the Year’ at Fund Intelligence’s Mutual Fund Industry and ETF Virtual Awards 2020.3

# # #

1 Source: ETFGI, 22 January, 2021
2 Source: Morningstar, as at January 31, 2021
3 Xtrackers ESG ETF product portfolio was named ‘ETF Suite of the Year’ at the 27th annual Fund Intelligence’s Mutual Fund Industry and ETF Virtual Awards 2020. These industry awards are meant to recognize people and organizations whose excellence, achievements and contributions to the mutual fund industry have stood out. In addition, Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) won the ‘Newcomer ESG/Impact ETF of the Year’ accolade. For more information on methodology and judging process for the awards, please visit: https://mutualfundindustryawards.awardstage.com/#!/home-of0eb3nc9stugl ...

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Momentum Building as Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Exceeds USD 3 Billion in Assets Momentum is building in the Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSE Arca: USSG) after it broke through the USD 3 billion in assets under management level last month. The increasing popularity of the product reflects growing investor interest …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
United States Steel Corporation Issues Revision to First Quarter 2021 Guidance
Aurinia Announces Positive Cost-Effectiveness Assessment of LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) in Latest ICER ...
Gilead and Merck Announce Agreement to Jointly Develop and Commercialize Long-Acting, ...
First Participants Dosed in Phase 1 Study Evaluating mRNA-1283, Moderna’s Next Generation ...
BevCanna Announces Sales License Partnership to Launch Cannabis-Infused Beverages Across Canada
bluebird bio Presents Long-Term Data for elivaldogene autotemcel (eli-cel, Lenti-D) Gene Therapy ...
Carrefour Completes the Acquisition of 172 Proximity Stores and Supermarkets in Spain
Atara Biotherapeutics Presents New Long-Term Overall Survival Data from a Combined Analysis of ...
Shao Baiqing and Ace Lead Profits Limited Won Preliminary Victory Against Hollysys Automation ...
Total Reinforces its Commitment to Develop Singapore Into a Major LNG Maritime Hub for Asia
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer