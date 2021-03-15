 

XPeng and Guangdong Provincial Investment Arm Ink Strategic Agreement

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.03.2021, 15:57  |  63   |   |   

XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced that its subsidiary in China has reached a strategic cooperation agreement with Guangdong Yuecai Investment Holdings Co., Ltd. (“Yuecai”), the investment arm of the Guangdong provincial government. Pursuant to the agreement, Yuecai will invest a total of RMB500 million, through the Guangdong Industrial Development Fund, in XPeng’s subsidiary in China to further accelerate the Company’s business expansion.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210315005543/en/

XPeng and Guangdong Industrial Development Fund signing ceremony (Photo: Business Wire)

XPeng and Guangdong Industrial Development Fund signing ceremony (Photo: Business Wire)

The investment recognizes XPeng’s leadership position in the Smart EV industry in China and its strategy of developing proprietary R&D tailored for local customer needs. The investment also acknowledges XPeng’s significant contributions to local economic development, in particular to the transition of the automobile sector, developing advanced EV technologies, and building the connected and intelligent mobility ecosystem and supply chain, as well as to the local talent base expansion in Guangdong Province.

The Guangdong Industrial Development Fund promotes high quality developments in the manufacturing industry with a keen focus on the strategic development of the automobile industry, one of the economic pillars of Guangdong. The investment in XPeng creates a win-win solution, not only enhancing XPeng’s leading role in the Smart EV sector but also accelerating the automobile industry’s strategic transition in Guangdong.

Headquartered in Guangzhou, the capital city of Guangdong, XPeng has a strong foothold in the Province. The Company currently employs over 5,000 staff, the majority of them based in Guangdong, and has two wholly-owned intelligent manufacturing bases in the Province, one in full operation in Zhaoqing, and the other under construction in Guangzhou.

A key component of China’s Greater Bay Area, Guangdong Province is the largest contributor to the country’s GDP. In 2020, the GDP of Guangdong Province exceeded RMB11 trillion, marking its top GDP ranking in China for 32 consecutive years.

“Guangdong is our birthplace, where we design, innovate, research and build our products. It has nurtured our growth and witnessed our progress for the past six years. This investment from the Guangdong provincial government reinforces our commitment to driving Smart EV transformation with technology and data, and to building a comprehensive EV infrastructure in the fastest-growing areas of China,” said He Xiaopeng, Chairman and CEO of XPeng at the signing ceremony.

The Guangdong Industrial Development Fund manages RMB50 billion of assets, focusing on industrial upgrading and reform developments to foster growth in emerging sectors such as information technology, high-end equipment manufacturing, new energy and biomedicine.

About Xpeng

Xpeng is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in China. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, Xpeng develops in-house its full-stack autonomous driving technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrification/electronic architecture. Xpeng is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley and San Diego. The Company’s Smart EVs are manufactured at plants in Zhaoqing and Zhengzhou, located in Guangdong and Henan provinces, respectively. For more information, please visit https://en.xiaopeng.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: XPeng - chinesischer Tesla-Rivale
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

XPeng and Guangdong Provincial Investment Arm Ink Strategic Agreement XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced that its subsidiary in China has reached a strategic cooperation agreement with Guangdong Yuecai Investment Holdings …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
United States Steel Corporation Issues Revision to First Quarter 2021 Guidance
Aurinia Announces Positive Cost-Effectiveness Assessment of LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) in Latest ICER ...
Gilead and Merck Announce Agreement to Jointly Develop and Commercialize Long-Acting, ...
First Participants Dosed in Phase 1 Study Evaluating mRNA-1283, Moderna’s Next Generation ...
BevCanna Announces Sales License Partnership to Launch Cannabis-Infused Beverages Across Canada
bluebird bio Presents Long-Term Data for elivaldogene autotemcel (eli-cel, Lenti-D) Gene Therapy ...
Carrefour Completes the Acquisition of 172 Proximity Stores and Supermarkets in Spain
Atara Biotherapeutics Presents New Long-Term Overall Survival Data from a Combined Analysis of ...
Shao Baiqing and Ace Lead Profits Limited Won Preliminary Victory Against Hollysys Automation ...
Total Reinforces its Commitment to Develop Singapore Into a Major LNG Maritime Hub for Asia
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
Opening Bell: Apple, Stitch Fix, Baidu, Peloton, Nio, Xpeng, Tesla, Beyond Meat
08.03.21
XPeng Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
08.03.21
XPeng Launches 3,000+ Km Navigation-assisted Autonomous Driving Expedition
04.03.21
Rohstoffe: NIO, Royal Helium, Xpeng – der erbitterte Kampf um die Rohstoffe!
03.03.21
XPeng Launches New LFP-Battery Powered Vehicles, Expanding Product Offering for Diversified Customer Needs
03.03.21
Söllners HotStockReport: "Jetzt günstig kaufen" Nio, VW, Tesla, Freenet, EHang, Amazon, Nvidia
02.03.21
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for February 2021
22.02.21
XPeng P7 Driven Over 1 Million km Under Control of Navigation Guided Pilot

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
06:18 Uhr
210
XPeng - chinesischer Tesla-Rivale
13.11.20
23
XPENG (XPEV) Börsenkonkurrenz für TSLA und NIO?