NOIDA, India, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A comprehensive overview of the CPG Digital Marketing market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The CPG Digital Marketing market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the CPG Digital Marketing market. The CPG Digital Marketing market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the CPG Digital Marketing market at the global and regional levels. The Global CPG Digital Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021-207 to reach US 60.6 billion by 2027.

Market Overview

The global CPG Digital landscape is evolving at a rapid pace. Over the last couple of years, CPG Digital Marketing has witnessed a significant change in the way customers devour information. Moreover, digital advertising has completely changed primitive marketing methods and has further compelled marketers to stay connected with their buyers via social media applications and the internet to sell their products and services.

As per a study, digital ad spending as a percentage of total media ad spending increased from 45.9% in 2018 to 53.6% in 2020. Also, a rise in total ad spending by the developed countries is a key contributing factor for the growth of the industry. During 2018-2019, China, UK, Norway, Ireland, and Denmark were the top 5 leading countries with digital ad spending of 69.5%, 66.4%, 65.5%, 62.6%, and 61.1% respectively in 2019.

Furthermore, escalating emphasis on content marketing, big data, and marketing automation is also acting as the growth catalyst to the industry. As per a survey, these techniques were the top-rated digital marketing technologies with 20.3%, 20.2%, and 10.3% respectively. 

Covid-19 Impact

Digital transformation is redefining the way consumers interact with consumer goods. Also, industries are learning to adapt to these new changes by realigning their strategies to fulfill the new demands of their customers. Therefore, companies have started doing strategic alliances for digital transformation and wider reach to the consumer. For instance: In 2020, Google partnered with "MCN MEDIA BRANDS" to develop a comprehensive playbook for CPG brands to embrace digital marketing transformation. Also, due to the COVID -19 pandemic, online shopping witnessed a sharp rise. As per a study, essential items such as household supplies in the United States skyrocketed by 76% in March and packaged food by 46% in March.  Furthermore, advertising production halted overnight. As per a report by McKinsey, more than 50 % of ad campaigns have been disrupted since the COVID-19 outbreak began.

