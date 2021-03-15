 

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Unveils Industry’s Broadest Portfolio of AMD EPYC Processor-Based Solutions to Power the Edge to Exascale

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.03.2021, 16:00  |  53   |   |   

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced record-breaking performance on a wide range of demanding workloads, surpassing competitors by up to 39%1 with its new computing solutions as part of the industry’s broadest set of AMD EPYC processor-based offerings. By using the new AMD EPYC 7003 Series Processor launched today, HPE has secured 19 world records in key areas for optimizing workload experiences, including achieving leadership positions in virtualization, energy efficiency, database analytic workloads, and Java applications. To date, HPE servers and systems using 2nd and 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors combined hold a total of 32 world records.

HPE tackles demanding workloads from the edge to exascale with new AMD-based solutions

This new portfolio of HPE ProLiant servers and HPE Apollo systems uses the 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processor to provide foundational compute platforms that deliver unmatched performance, security, automation, and remote management capabilities to support a range of critical workloads that are essential to digital transformation. Additionally, HPE is offering the HPE Cray EX supercomputer, leveraging the 3rd Gen AMD EPYC, to power high-end supercomputing needs, such as exascale-class systems that are up to 10X faster than today’s most powerful supercomputers. With the enhanced portfolio and advancements to performance, HPE is enabling organizations to seamlessly scale, manage and speed time-to-value for any experience from the edge to exascale.

Delivering trusted, next-generation computing in an as-a-service experience

Customers can easily adopt these latest HPE solutions using HPE GreenLake, an elastic, pay-per-use, as-a-service platform that can run on-premises, at the edge, or in a colocation facility. HPE GreenLake combines the simplicity and agility of the cloud with the governance, compliance, and visibility that comes with hybrid cloud.

“Digital transformation is reshaping every industry, and new digital models are evolving to support the growing adoption of edge, 5G and artificial intelligence technologies as well as adapt to new technology demands prompted by COVID-19. HPE is addressing these dynamic market needs every step of the way with high-performing solutions that can scale, secure and efficiently run workloads to speed time-to-value,” said Neil MacDonald, senior vice president and general manager, Compute Business Group at HPE. “Today, through our longtime collaboration and joint engineering with AMD, we are delivering the biggest and broadest portfolio of computing solutions, using the new 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processor, to transform infrastructure and provide the economics, agility and ease of management that is critical to tomorrow’s data center needs.”

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Unveils Industry’s Broadest Portfolio of AMD EPYC Processor-Based Solutions to Power the Edge to Exascale Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced record-breaking performance on a wide range of demanding workloads, surpassing competitors by up to 39%1 with its new computing solutions as part of the industry’s broadest set of AMD EPYC …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
United States Steel Corporation Issues Revision to First Quarter 2021 Guidance
Aurinia Announces Positive Cost-Effectiveness Assessment of LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) in Latest ICER ...
Gilead and Merck Announce Agreement to Jointly Develop and Commercialize Long-Acting, ...
First Participants Dosed in Phase 1 Study Evaluating mRNA-1283, Moderna’s Next Generation ...
BevCanna Announces Sales License Partnership to Launch Cannabis-Infused Beverages Across Canada
bluebird bio Presents Long-Term Data for elivaldogene autotemcel (eli-cel, Lenti-D) Gene Therapy ...
Carrefour Completes the Acquisition of 172 Proximity Stores and Supermarkets in Spain
Atara Biotherapeutics Presents New Long-Term Overall Survival Data from a Combined Analysis of ...
Shao Baiqing and Ace Lead Profits Limited Won Preliminary Victory Against Hollysys Automation ...
Total Reinforces its Commitment to Develop Singapore Into a Major LNG Maritime Hub for Asia
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:00 Uhr
Nanya Technology Corporation Boosts Manufacturing Productivity With HPE Ezmeral Container Platform
10.03.21
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Drives Hybrid Cloud Disruption With New HPE GreenLake Cloud Services and Partnerships
09.03.21
Faith Regional Health Services Advances Patient Care with Aruba
08.03.21
Beyond.pl Selects HPE GreenLake to Power New Cloud Services Portfolio
08.03.21
Wavenet Chooses HPE GreenLake to Power its Industry-Leading Portfolio of Cloud and Hosted Services
03.03.21
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Advances Edge Leadership with HPE SimpliVity
02.03.21
HPE Reports Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results
02.03.21
Aruba Accelerates Digital Transformation from Edge-to-Cloud on Microsoft Azure
26.02.21
Sweden’s KTH Royal Institute of Technology Selects Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Build New Supercomputer to Advance Academic and Industrial Research
24.02.21
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Paves Way For Mass Deployment of Open RAN in 5G Networks with Industry-First Open RAN Solution Stack

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
37
Hewlett Packard Enterprises