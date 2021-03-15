Hewlett Packard Enterprise Unveils Industry’s Broadest Portfolio of AMD EPYC Processor-Based Solutions to Power the Edge to Exascale

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced record-breaking performance on a wide range of demanding workloads, surpassing competitors by up to 39% 1 with its new computing solutions as part of the industry’s broadest set of AMD EPYC processor-based offerings. By using the new AMD EPYC 7003 Series Processor launched today, HPE has secured 19 world records in key areas for optimizing workload experiences, including achieving leadership positions in virtualization, energy efficiency, database analytic workloads, and Java applications. To date, HPE servers and systems using 2 nd and 3 rd Gen AMD EPYC processors combined hold a total of 32 world records .

This new portfolio of HPE ProLiant servers and HPE Apollo systems uses the 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processor to provide foundational compute platforms that deliver unmatched performance, security, automation, and remote management capabilities to support a range of critical workloads that are essential to digital transformation. Additionally, HPE is offering the HPE Cray EX supercomputer, leveraging the 3rd Gen AMD EPYC, to power high-end supercomputing needs, such as exascale-class systems that are up to 10X faster than today’s most powerful supercomputers. With the enhanced portfolio and advancements to performance, HPE is enabling organizations to seamlessly scale, manage and speed time-to-value for any experience from the edge to exascale.

Delivering trusted, next-generation computing in an as-a-service experience

Customers can easily adopt these latest HPE solutions using HPE GreenLake, an elastic, pay-per-use, as-a-service platform that can run on-premises, at the edge, or in a colocation facility. HPE GreenLake combines the simplicity and agility of the cloud with the governance, compliance, and visibility that comes with hybrid cloud.

“Digital transformation is reshaping every industry, and new digital models are evolving to support the growing adoption of edge, 5G and artificial intelligence technologies as well as adapt to new technology demands prompted by COVID-19. HPE is addressing these dynamic market needs every step of the way with high-performing solutions that can scale, secure and efficiently run workloads to speed time-to-value,” said Neil MacDonald, senior vice president and general manager, Compute Business Group at HPE. “Today, through our longtime collaboration and joint engineering with AMD, we are delivering the biggest and broadest portfolio of computing solutions, using the new 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processor, to transform infrastructure and provide the economics, agility and ease of management that is critical to tomorrow’s data center needs.”