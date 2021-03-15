 

Vishay Intertechnology 70 A, 80 A, and 100 A VRPower Smart Power Stages Increase Efficiency and Accuracy to Support Latest Generation of Microprocessors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.03.2021, 16:00  |  48   |   |   

For Infrastructure, Cloud Computing, and Graphic Card Applications, Devices Feature Integrated Current and Temperature Monitoring in PowerPAK 5 mm x 6 mm Package

MALVERN, Pa., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced nine new 70 A, 80 A, and 100 A VRPower smart power stages with integrated current and temperature monitoring in the thermally enhanced 5 mm x 6 mm PowerPAK MLP56-39 package. Designed to reduce energy costs for data centers and other high performance computing and 5G mobile infrastructure telecom applications, the Vishay Siliconix SiC8xx family of smart power stages deliver high energy efficiency and current reporting accuracy.

 Part Number PWM Level Current Input Voltage
 SiC822 5 V 70 A
 4.5 V - 16 V
 SiC822A 3.3 V
 SiC820 5 V 80 A
 SiC820A 3.3 V
 SiC840 5 V 100 A
 SiC840A 3.3 V
 SiC832 5 V 70 A
 4.5 V - 21 V
 SiC832A 3.3 V
 SiC830 5 V 80 A
 SiC830A 3.3 V

The power stages released today combine power MOSFETs and an advanced driver IC. The devices’ high energy efficiency is a result of their internal MOSFETs’ state of the art TrenchFET Gen IV technology, which delivers industry benchmark performance to significantly reduce switching and conduction losses. The SiC8xx smart power stages deliver peak efficiency above 93 % in various application conditions. A diode emulation mode can be enabled at light loads for high efficiency over the full load range.

While solutions that monitor power consumption using inductor DCR sensing offer current reporting accuracy of 7 %, the SiC8xx family utilizes low side MOSFET sensing for accuracy of < 3 %. This translates into better performance and improved thermal management for high current processors and SoCs such as those from Intel Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., and Nvidia Corporation. The devices are optimized for synchronous buck converters; multiphase VRDs for CUPs, GPUs, and memory; and DC/DC VR modules.

The SiC8xx smart power stages offer a wide input range of 4.5 V to 21 V (as shown in the table) and high switching frequencies of up to 2 MHz. Fault protection features include high side MOSFET short and overcurrent alerts, overtemperature protection, and undervoltage lockout (UVLO). The SiC8xx family supports 3.3 V and 5 V PWM logic with tri-state for compatibility with a wide range of PWM controllers.

Samples and production quantities of the smart power stages are available now, with lead times of 16 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology. VRPower, PowerPAK, and TrenchFET are registered trademarks of Siliconix incorporated. All other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology
Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@vishayindust introduces nine new 70 A, 80 A, and 100 A VRPower smart power stages with integrated current and temperature monitoring in the thermally enhanced 5 mm x 6 mm PowerPAK MLP56-39 package. - https://bit.ly/3cm8M6O

Link to product datasheet:
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?77084 (SiC820, SiC820A)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?74588 (SiC822, SiC822A)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?77047 (SiC830, SiC830A)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?66846 (SiC832, SiC832A)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?63041 (SiC840, SiC840A)

Link to product photo:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157718536649457

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
peter.henrici@vishay.com
or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vishay Intertechnology 70 A, 80 A, and 100 A VRPower Smart Power Stages Increase Efficiency and Accuracy to Support Latest Generation of Microprocessors For Infrastructure, Cloud Computing, and Graphic Card Applications, Devices Feature Integrated Current and Temperature Monitoring in PowerPAK 5 mm x 6 mm Package MALVERN, Pa., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Nokia and Orange strike global 5G network optimization deal
DMG Blockchain Retains U.S.-Based CORE IR for Investor Relations Services and Announces DMG’s ...
Danone: New governance at Danone; Emmanuel Faber steps down as Chairman and CEO Gilles Schnepp appointed ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Exclusive License Agreement and Research Contract with ...
VSBLTY, GRUPO MODELO & RETAILIGENT FORMALIZE AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY CREATE INTERNATIONAL DIGITAL ...
IntelGenx Announces Strategic Partnership with atai Life Sciences and Proposed TSX Graduation
Rogers and Shaw to come together in $26 billion transaction, creating new jobs and investment in ...
CGG Launches Senior Secured Notes Offering  
Phase 3 trial of Libtayo (cemiplimab) monotherapy in advanced cervical cancer stopped early for ...
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
Vishay Intertechnology’s NTCALUG Family of NTC Lug Thermistors Now Offers a 100 % Lead (Pb)-Free Construction
03.03.21
New Vishay Intertechnology Automotive Grade Through-Hole Inductor Delivers 420 A Saturation Current in Compact 1500 Case Size
24.02.21
Vishay Intertechnology Launches Industry’s First SMD Ceramic Safety Capacitors With Y1 Rating of 500 VAC and 1500 VDC
23.02.21
Vishay Intertechnology Declares Quarterly Dividend
22.02.21
Vishay Intertechnology Increases Resistance Ratios and Operating Voltages for ACAS AT Precision Thin Film Chip Resistor Arrays
17.02.21
Vishay Intertechnology High Speed PIN Photodiode Enables Improved Bio Sensor Performance, Slim Design for Wearables
16.02.21
Vishay Intertechnology Highlights Rigorous Automotive Grade Quality Initiative in New Video
15.02.21
Vishay Intertechnology High Temperature NTC Thermistor With PEEK-Insulated, NiFe Leads Delivers Fast, High Accuracy Measurement in Automotive Applications