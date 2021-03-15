 

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value
8-Mar-21 73,715 437.60 32,257,706.11
9-Mar-21 72,605 444.30 32,258,532.19
10-Mar-21 71,953 448.32 32,257,911.40
11-Mar-21 70,746 455.97 32,258,046.55
12-Mar-21 72,139 447.16 32,257,942.15

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts Investor Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18 Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
  Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494

