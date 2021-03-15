ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|8-Mar-21
|73,715
|437.60
|32,257,706.11
|9-Mar-21
|72,605
|444.30
|32,258,532.19
|10-Mar-21
|71,953
|448.32
|32,257,911.40
|11-Mar-21
|70,746
|455.97
|32,258,046.55
|12-Mar-21
|72,139
|447.16
|32,257,942.15
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
|Media Relations Contacts
|Investor Relations Contacts
|Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
|Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
|Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
0