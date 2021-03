SafeToNet acquires German mobile phone stores to safeguard children online

London (ots/PRNewswire) - SafeToNet, one of the world's leading cyber safetyspecialists that safeguards children online, has acquired 77 German mobile phonestores previously owned by Fexcom GMBH and One Brand Solutions GMBH. The storeswhich sell network contracts from Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone will be renamedas SafeToNet Family Stores and will sell smart phones and tablets that arepre-loaded or bundled with SafeToNet's online safety software.SafeToNet's safeguarding technology runs on a child's smart device and uses AIto detect and filter harmful content in real-time. It is in use by children inover 110 countries around the world but this is the first time it has beenincluded with the sale of any smart device irrespective of manufacturer.

Richard Pursey, executive chairman of SafeToNet, said: "This is a criticaldevelopment in tackling online harms such as bullying, abuse, aggression andsextortion. We are bringing cyber safety to the high street and helping parentsto safeguard their children when buying a phone or tablet. The SafeToNet FamilyStores will employ cyber-safety experts who will guide and advise parents andchildren on how to keep safe online."This marks a pivotal moment in online safety. We have been frustrated with thesocial networks and messaging apps who have failed to keep children safe ontheir platforms. We are also disappointed with the handset manufacturers whoshould not make a phone for children that do not have safety features asstandard. As a result, we decided to own our own mobile phone company and engagemore closely with the Telco's so that we can make a positive change for childrenonline. Parents can now buy a smart device for their child that willautomatically be safe out of the box."Georg Schmitz-Axe, Head of Partners at Deutsche Telekom said: "The SafeToNetFamily Stores are an excellent and promising asset to our retail presence inGermany. We fully support SafeToNet's mission to safeguard children and lookforward to collaborating on this project for years to come."Gottfried Werner, CEO SafeToNet EMEA said "This acquisition increases theawareness of online harms across Germany. The Family Stores will sell a widerange of products suitable for children, including SafeToPlay, a product thatallows young children to safely play online. Too many children are harmed onlineand this initiative will make a positive difference to so many."