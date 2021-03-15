SafeToNet acquires German mobile phone stores to safeguard children online
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 15.03.2021, 16:45 | 29 | 0 |
London (ots/PRNewswire) - SafeToNet, one of the world's leading cyber safety
specialists that safeguards children online, has acquired 77 German mobile phone
stores previously owned by Fexcom GMBH and One Brand Solutions GMBH. The stores
which sell network contracts from Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone will be renamed
as SafeToNet Family Stores and will sell smart phones and tablets that are
pre-loaded or bundled with SafeToNet's online safety software.
SafeToNet's safeguarding technology runs on a child's smart device and uses AI
to detect and filter harmful content in real-time. It is in use by children in
over 110 countries around the world but this is the first time it has been
included with the sale of any smart device irrespective of manufacturer.
specialists that safeguards children online, has acquired 77 German mobile phone
stores previously owned by Fexcom GMBH and One Brand Solutions GMBH. The stores
which sell network contracts from Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone will be renamed
as SafeToNet Family Stores and will sell smart phones and tablets that are
pre-loaded or bundled with SafeToNet's online safety software.
SafeToNet's safeguarding technology runs on a child's smart device and uses AI
to detect and filter harmful content in real-time. It is in use by children in
over 110 countries around the world but this is the first time it has been
included with the sale of any smart device irrespective of manufacturer.
Richard Pursey, executive chairman of SafeToNet, said: "This is a critical
development in tackling online harms such as bullying, abuse, aggression and
sextortion. We are bringing cyber safety to the high street and helping parents
to safeguard their children when buying a phone or tablet. The SafeToNet Family
Stores will employ cyber-safety experts who will guide and advise parents and
children on how to keep safe online.
"This marks a pivotal moment in online safety. We have been frustrated with the
social networks and messaging apps who have failed to keep children safe on
their platforms. We are also disappointed with the handset manufacturers who
should not make a phone for children that do not have safety features as
standard. As a result, we decided to own our own mobile phone company and engage
more closely with the Telco's so that we can make a positive change for children
online. Parents can now buy a smart device for their child that will
automatically be safe out of the box."
Georg Schmitz-Axe, Head of Partners at Deutsche Telekom said: "The SafeToNet
Family Stores are an excellent and promising asset to our retail presence in
Germany. We fully support SafeToNet's mission to safeguard children and look
forward to collaborating on this project for years to come."
Gottfried Werner, CEO SafeToNet EMEA said "This acquisition increases the
awareness of online harms across Germany. The Family Stores will sell a wide
range of products suitable for children, including SafeToPlay, a product that
allows young children to safely play online. Too many children are harmed online
and this initiative will make a positive difference to so many."
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/145555/4864369
OTS: SafeToNet
development in tackling online harms such as bullying, abuse, aggression and
sextortion. We are bringing cyber safety to the high street and helping parents
to safeguard their children when buying a phone or tablet. The SafeToNet Family
Stores will employ cyber-safety experts who will guide and advise parents and
children on how to keep safe online.
"This marks a pivotal moment in online safety. We have been frustrated with the
social networks and messaging apps who have failed to keep children safe on
their platforms. We are also disappointed with the handset manufacturers who
should not make a phone for children that do not have safety features as
standard. As a result, we decided to own our own mobile phone company and engage
more closely with the Telco's so that we can make a positive change for children
online. Parents can now buy a smart device for their child that will
automatically be safe out of the box."
Georg Schmitz-Axe, Head of Partners at Deutsche Telekom said: "The SafeToNet
Family Stores are an excellent and promising asset to our retail presence in
Germany. We fully support SafeToNet's mission to safeguard children and look
forward to collaborating on this project for years to come."
Gottfried Werner, CEO SafeToNet EMEA said "This acquisition increases the
awareness of online harms across Germany. The Family Stores will sell a wide
range of products suitable for children, including SafeToPlay, a product that
allows young children to safely play online. Too many children are harmed online
and this initiative will make a positive difference to so many."
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/145555/4864369
OTS: SafeToNet
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0