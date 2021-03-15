SafeToNet acquires German mobile phone stores to safeguard children online

Richard Pursey, executive chairman of SafeToNet, said: "This is a criticaldevelopment in tackling online harms such as bullying, abuse, aggression andsextortion. We are bringing cyber safety to the high street and helping parentsto safeguard their children when buying a phone or tablet. The SafeToNet FamilyStores will employ cyber-safety experts who will guide and advise parents andchildren on how to keep safe online."This marks a pivotal moment in online safety. We have been frustrated with thesocial networks and messaging apps who have failed to keep children safe ontheir platforms. We are also disappointed with the handset manufacturers whoshould not make a phone for children that do not have safety features asstandard. As a result, we decided to own our own mobile phone company and engagemore closely with the Telco's so that we can make a positive change for childrenonline. Parents can now buy a smart device for their child that willautomatically be safe out of the box."Georg Schmitz-Axe, Head of Partners at Deutsche Telekom said: "The SafeToNetFamily Stores are an excellent and promising asset to our retail presence inGermany. We fully support SafeToNet's mission to safeguard children and lookforward to collaborating on this project for years to come."Gottfried Werner, CEO SafeToNet EMEA said "This acquisition increases theawareness of online harms across Germany. The Family Stores will sell a widerange of products suitable for children, including SafeToPlay, a product thatallows young children to safely play online. Too many children are harmed onlineand this initiative will make a positive difference to so many."Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/145555/4864369OTS: SafeToNet