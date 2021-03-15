 

Rising Demand for Control Rooms during COVID-19 Lockdowns to Accelerate Growth Prospects of Control Room Solutions Market during the Assessment Period of 2020-2030 TMR

- The increasing rate of makeshift control rooms to keep watch on the movement of the people during the COVID-19 lockdown will bring tremendous growth opportunities for the control room solutions market

- The control room solutions market is prognosticated to record a CAGR of ~7 percent between 2020 and 2030

ALBANY, N.Y., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digitalization has changed the course of the operation in terms of patrolling and keeping a check in a specific area for any untoward incidents. Earlier, keeping a check on a large area was tedious and a challenging work for the government bodies of numerous countries. As technology advanced, the influence of digitalization also expanded exponentially. Various new technologies opened new avenues for the surveillance of areas.

The introduction of control rooms in each area for managing criminals and anti-social elements is a great way to keep a check on the rising crime in various countries. Technologies like video walls, wireless presentation systems, video surveillance systems, network-based control systems, and others help in surveying large chunks of areas seamlessly. Thus, based on all these aspects, the control room solutions market will observe significant growth across the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Control room solutions help in fulfilling the functional needs of a control room. These solutions are also used in production units for keeping a watch on the activities of the employees and other purposes. Thus, these aspects further help in improving the growth rate of the control room solutions market.

The TMR team has conducted a thorough and detailed analysis of all the growth aspects associated with the control room solutions market. The TMR team projects the global control room solutions market to expand at a CAGR of ~7 percent between 2020 and 2030. The global control room solutions market is anticipated to surpass US$ 58.2 bn by 2030.

The growing use of control room solutions across a variety of applications will invite considerable growth. The ongoing research and development activities to upgrade the solutions will help in increasing the growth rate of the control room solutions market. Furthermore, the use of connected technologies will propel the growth of the control room solutions market to a considerable extent.

