cbdMD Forms New Subsidiary cbdMD Therapeutics LLC

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBDpA) (the “Company”), one of the leading, and most highly trusted and recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands, announced today that it has formed cbdMD Therapeutics LLC (“cbdMD Therapeutics”), a newly formed wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company for the purposes of isolating and quantifying the Company’s ongoing investments in science related to its existing and future products, including research and development activities for therapeutic applications.

The Company also announced that Dr. Sibyl Swift, former U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) official, who serves as a regulatory consultant to the Company, and Lance Blundell, Esq. the Company’s General Counsel, will serve as Co-Chairs of cbdMD Therapeutics. The Company previously announced in February 2020 that Dr. Swift had been engaged as a regulatory consultant to oversee the Company’s regulatory initiatives and prepare its products for further certifications. From 2014 to 2020, Dr. Swift served in various capacities at the FDA. Prior to joining the FDA, from 2012 to 2014, Dr. Swift was a research biochemist within the Department of Defense (DOD) at the Armed Forces Radiobiology Research Institute (AFRRI) and an Adjunct Assistant Professor at the Department of Military Emergency Medicine at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USUHS). In her role at AFRRI, she explored potential countermeasures and investigational new drugs (INDs) for their therapeutic potential and also potential toxicity.

“As one of the leading consumer CBD brands in the world, I believe cbdMD is in a unique position to explore the therapeutic potential of CBD and the other lesser-known cannabinoids, support scientific advancements through clinical trials, and perform toxicity studies to demonstrate the safety of cannabinoids as novel therapies. The Company has formed cbdMD Therapeutics with the mission to provide its customers with therapeutic options to replace opioids and other prescription pain killers and bring to market novel therapies for conditions where people suffer from pain, inflammation, sleeplessness or anxiety such as osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia, insomnia, and anxiety disorders. These novel therapies will be first identified through the core of cbdMD’s current dietary supplement science and research to further expand its brand’s use and acceptance by consumers worldwide. The launch of the cbdMD Therapeutics signals to the marketplace that cbdMD is committed to providing the necessary resources to ensure the success of this mission,” said Dr. Swift.