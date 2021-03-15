 

cbdMD Forms New Subsidiary cbdMD Therapeutics LLC

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.03.2021, 16:45  |  32   |   |   

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBDpA) (the “Company”), one of the leading, and most highly trusted and recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands, announced today that it has formed cbdMD Therapeutics LLC (“cbdMD Therapeutics”), a newly formed wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company for the purposes of isolating and quantifying the Company’s ongoing investments in science related to its existing and future products, including research and development activities for therapeutic applications.

The Company also announced that Dr. Sibyl Swift, former U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) official, who serves as a regulatory consultant to the Company, and Lance Blundell, Esq. the Company’s General Counsel, will serve as Co-Chairs of cbdMD Therapeutics. The Company previously announced in February 2020 that Dr. Swift had been engaged as a regulatory consultant to oversee the Company’s regulatory initiatives and prepare its products for further certifications. From 2014 to 2020, Dr. Swift served in various capacities at the FDA. Prior to joining the FDA, from 2012 to 2014, Dr. Swift was a research biochemist within the Department of Defense (DOD) at the Armed Forces Radiobiology Research Institute (AFRRI) and an Adjunct Assistant Professor at the Department of Military Emergency Medicine at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USUHS). In her role at AFRRI, she explored potential countermeasures and investigational new drugs (INDs) for their therapeutic potential and also potential toxicity.

“As one of the leading consumer CBD brands in the world, I believe cbdMD is in a unique position to explore the therapeutic potential of CBD and the other lesser-known cannabinoids, support scientific advancements through clinical trials, and perform toxicity studies to demonstrate the safety of cannabinoids as novel therapies. The Company has formed cbdMD Therapeutics with the mission to provide its customers with therapeutic options to replace opioids and other prescription pain killers and bring to market novel therapies for conditions where people suffer from pain, inflammation, sleeplessness or anxiety such as osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia, insomnia, and anxiety disorders. These novel therapies will be first identified through the core of cbdMD’s current dietary supplement science and research to further expand its brand’s use and acceptance by consumers worldwide. The launch of the cbdMD Therapeutics signals to the marketplace that cbdMD is committed to providing the necessary resources to ensure the success of this mission,” said Dr. Swift.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

cbdMD Forms New Subsidiary cbdMD Therapeutics LLC cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBDpA) (the “Company”), one of the leading, and most highly trusted and recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands, announced today that it has formed cbdMD Therapeutics LLC (“cbdMD Therapeutics”), a newly formed …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
United States Steel Corporation Issues Revision to First Quarter 2021 Guidance
Aurinia Announces Positive Cost-Effectiveness Assessment of LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) in Latest ICER ...
Gilead and Merck Announce Agreement to Jointly Develop and Commercialize Long-Acting, ...
First Participants Dosed in Phase 1 Study Evaluating mRNA-1283, Moderna’s Next Generation ...
BevCanna Announces Sales License Partnership to Launch Cannabis-Infused Beverages Across Canada
bluebird bio Presents Long-Term Data for elivaldogene autotemcel (eli-cel, Lenti-D) Gene Therapy ...
Carrefour Completes the Acquisition of 172 Proximity Stores and Supermarkets in Spain
Atara Biotherapeutics Presents New Long-Term Overall Survival Data from a Combined Analysis of ...
Shao Baiqing and Ace Lead Profits Limited Won Preliminary Victory Against Hollysys Automation ...
Total Reinforces its Commitment to Develop Singapore Into a Major LNG Maritime Hub for Asia
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer