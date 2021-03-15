Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) and RideNow is fair to RumbleOn shareholders.

The investigation concerns whether RumbleOn and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for RumbleOn shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for RumbleOn shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

Halper Sadeh encourages RumbleOn shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options

