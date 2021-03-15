 

Tauriga Sciences Inc. Assembles Territorial On-the-Ground Sales Force, Initially Focused on Seven U.S. Cities

The Company’s Assembling of this Sales Force Coincides with Launch of its Increased Tauri-Gum CBD & CBG Infusion Concentrations (25mg/per Serving)

NEW YORK, NY, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of CBD & CBG infused Supplement chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant), additional product offerings, as well as an ongoing Pharmaceutical Development initiative, today announced that it has assembled a territorial, on-the-ground (“field”), sales force – initially focused on seven U.S. cities: Nashville (TN), Miami (FL), Atlanta (GA), New York City (NY), Minneapolis (MN), Los Angeles (CA), and Houston (TX).  The assembling of this sales force coincides with the Company’s upcoming launch of its increased Tauri-Gum CBD & CBG infusion concentrations (25mg/per Serving).  Due to its success in reducing the Tauri-Gum basic factors of production costs, the Company anticipates no material price increases (“MSRP”).  The Company is focused on gaining market share in the U.S. retail market, to complement its strong E-Commerce business segment.  

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives.  The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment.  The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant) & (Vitamin C + Zinc “Immune Booster” Flavor: Pear Bellini).  The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com

