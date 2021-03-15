 

Baby Camel Bonanza QNTC Celebrates the End of Calving Season With Endearing Mother & Baby Images

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.03.2021, 17:00  |  47   |   |   

DOHA, Qatar, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark the end of this year's camel calving season, which runs from October to February, Qatar National Tourism Council (QNTC) has released photos of some of the country's cutest new arrivals.

Camels have graced the Qatari deserts for centuries, having been introduced to the country by the nomadic Bedouin tribes, and are an important part of Qatar's culture and heritage. Initially the only mode of land transport, these sturdy animals are perfectly adapted to exploring the desert due to their famed skill of retaining water. Camels can survive for a week or more without water and last for several months without food.

The animals can be spotted in large herds in the desert around Khor Al Adaid, also known as The Inland Sea, which is a unique tourist attraction in Qatar. An extraordinary landscape located south-east of the country's capital, Doha, the Qatari desert features both sand dunes and seabeds and is recognised by UNESCO as Qatar's largest natural reserve.

Chief Operating Officer of Qatar National Tourism Council, Berthold Trenkel, said: "The annual calving of camels is a joyful sight to behold. These majestic creatures have long been loyal companions to Qatar's people and have contributed to the country's prosperity over the centuries, nowadays being an intriguing attraction for tourists. We're delighted to be able to share images of our new arrivals and look forward to hosting visitors to experience this important part of our country's culture when we reopen our borders."

For active holidaymakers wanting to visit Qatar's camels, there are many opportunities to sit astride the impressive animals with Q-Explorer Tourism or 365 Adventures. Culture enthusiasts can get a taste of the nomadic life of the Bedouin tribes through a camel tour of Mesaieed, while those looking for a more luxurious experience can spend the night glamping under the stars following a desert camel ride.

To find out more information on camels and desert activities in Qatar, please visit https://www.visitqatar.qa/en/things-to-do/adventures/the-desert

For media-related inquiries, please contact QNTC's Press Office on: 

+974 7034 8963 | media@visitqatar.qa  

About Qatar National Tourism Council (QNTC)

Qatar National Tourism Council's mission is to firmly establish Qatar as a place where cultural authenticity meets modernity and where people of the world come together to experience unique offerings in culture, sports, business and family entertainment.

QNTC's work is guided by the Qatar National Tourism Sector Strategy (QNTSS), which seeks to diversify the country's tourism offering and increase visitor spending.

Since launching QNTSS, Qatar has welcomed over 14 million visitors. The economic impact of the tourism sector in Qatar is becoming increasingly visible with the government designating tourism in 2017 a priority sector in pursuit of a more diverse economy and more active private sector. 

Web: www.visitqatar.qa

Twitter: @NTC_Qatar

LinkedIn: Qatar National Tourism Council

Related Images

qatar-national-tourism-council.jpg
Qatar National Tourism Council

qatar-national-tourism-council.jpg
Qatar National Tourism Council

qatar-national-tourism-council.jpg
Qatar National Tourism Council



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Baby Camel Bonanza QNTC Celebrates the End of Calving Season With Endearing Mother & Baby Images DOHA, Qatar, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - To mark the end of this year's camel calving season, which runs from October to February, Qatar National Tourism Council (QNTC) has released photos of some of the country's cutest new arrivals. Camels have …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Kia reveals new design philosophy and full images of EV6
McKinsey Research Confirms Omnichannel is the Leading Approach to B2B Sales; Effectiveness Jumps ...
45th International Famous Furniture Fair (Dongguan) Set to Become the Gathering Place for Global ...
High Net-Worth Indians are Increasingly Seeking out Alternative Routes to Second Citizenship
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against XL Fleet Corp., and Certain ...
Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market Size Worth $23.9 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
OSL Digital Securities Executes First Regulated Virtual Asset Trades in HK, SFC-Licensed Exchange ...
Biotechs Step Up Development Activities as U.S. Government Prioritizes Availability Of COVID-19 ...
Why 2021 Market Volatility May Make Precious Metals Like Gold & Silver More Appealing To Investors
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market To Expand At 10% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Rapid Technological ...
Thanks to Accelerated COVID-19 Research, New Therapeutic Vaccines May Soon Be Upon Us
Why Analysts Believe In 2020 Gold Was Used By Many As A Strategic Asset Versus a Tactical Play
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021
Cryptocurrency's Expansion Garners Institutional Attention
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. - ACAD
Wolters Kluwer Receives SAP EMEA South Partner Excellence Award 2021 for Technology Adoption
Curaleaf to Enter European Cannabis Market with Acquisition of EMMAC Life Sciences Limited - ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA