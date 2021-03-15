Anheuser-Busch and Panay Films to Launch New Talk Show on Ficto.tv

Anheuser-Busch, the country’s leading brewer and home to America’s most iconic beverage brands, and Panay Films today announced the upcoming release of their dynamic new talk show – “ Not A Sports Show .” Hosted by actor, comedian and writer Lil Rel Howery ( Get Out , Judas and the Black Messiah ), the show will feature Howery interviewing current and former professional athletes in a six-episode run. Anheuser-Busch partnered with Panay Films to develop and produce the project in association with Stampede Entertainment. Episodes will be available on Ficto , the free video streaming service and interactive short-form content company.

“Not A Sports Show” debuts on Ficto on March 25, hosted by actor & comedian Lil Rel Howery.

“Not A Sports Show” was created for 21+ sports lovers who are curious to know more about the personal lives of the athletes they love watching compete. Set in a relaxed bar atmosphere, Howery and his guests will kick back for refreshing conversations about anything and everything, and not just the game. From their greatest fears to their greatest triumphs, guests share their worst dates, personal beliefs, family life, and much more about themselves beyond their athletic achievements, all while having some fun. Lil Rel gets the athletes out of their comfort zones with lively activities, including a lie detector test, chili tasting, recreating a karate film, an improv nickname game and more. Watch the trailer here.

About the experience, Howery notes, “I got to hang with some of my favorite athletes, have great conversation and drink some beer. I can’t wait to do it again with our partners at Panay Films, Anheuser-Busch and Ficto.”

Each episode will be dedicated to an interview between Howery and a featured athlete. The show’s first episode will be a two-part interview with former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce, followed by the release of new episodes every Thursday through April. Guest stars include:

Chiney Ogwumike : Los Angeles Sparks WNBA player and first Black female ESPN host

Joc Pederson : MLB All-Star and World Series champion

Kenny Smith : 2x NBA champion and Inside the NBA analyst

Melvin Ingram : 3x NFL Pro Bowler

: 3x NFL Pro Bowler Paul Pierce: NBA champion, finals MVP and former Boston Celtics star

NBA champion, finals MVP and former Boston Celtics star Sabrina Ionescu : 2x John Wooden Award winner, 2020 first overall draft pick and New York Liberty WNBA player

Shannon Sharpe : 3x Super Bowl champion, NFL Hall of Famer and co-host of Skip and Shannon: Undisputed

Shaun White: snowboarder, skateboarder, 15x X-Games gold medalist and 3x Olympic gold medalist

Known for its brands’ award-winning advertising campaigns, Anheuser-Busch’s work with Panay Films to push into mainstream programming marks a shift for the company as it continues to reinvent the way it shows up in audience’s lives and feeds. Panay Films developed the “Not A Sports Show” platform to give 21+ fans a dose of entertainment and Anheuser-Busch’s brands a vehicle for organic, meaningful connection. “Not A Sports Show” was executive produced by Andrew Panay, Lil Rel Howery, Adam Glass, Brian Klugman, Nate Tuck, Jared Iacino and Spencer Gordon in partnership with Greg Silverman of Stampede Entertainment. Walt Becker directed.