 

WILLIAMS SONOMA LAUNCHES NEW TABLETOP COLLECTION WITH TRISHA YEARWOOD

Williams Sonoma, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced the addition of a new tabletop collection as part of an expansion of the company’s popular collaboration with award-winning country music superstar and best-selling cookbook author, Trisha Yearwood.

Trisha Yearwood Launches New Tabletop Collection with Williams Sonoma (Photo: Business Wire)

The new Trisha Yearwood Gwendolyn Collection for Williams Sonoma features dinnerware and serving pieces that were inspired by Trisha’s mother’s hand drawings of wedding cakes. Trisha’s mother, Gwendolyn, was a teacher who moonlighted as a wedding planner and cake decorator. Gwendolyn sketched intricate icing designs for the cakes she created and years after her mother passed away, Trisha and her sister Beth found their mother’s drawings. From the original images, Trisha in partnership with Williams Sonoma, designed and created the Gwendolyn tabletop collection by incorporating the special, sentimental drawings as unique details for each piece. Made of embossed glazed stoneware with a hand-painted patina, each product in the collection is stamped with a copy of Gwendolyn’s signature.

“I am so very proud of this collaboration with Williams Sonoma. The Gwendolyn collection is the perfect representation of my mom – elegant, classy and timeless,” said Trisha. “I couldn’t be more excited to honor her memory in this way.”

“Our customers have been able to experience and embrace everything from Trisha Yearwood’s signature cocktail mixes and coffee blends to her favorite Thanksgiving recipes as our successful collaboration has evolved over the years,” said Williams Sonoma President, Ryan Ross. “Trisha’s new Gwendolyn tabletop collection showcases our passion for creating authentic products that our customers love.”

The Trisha Yearwood Gwendolyn Dinnerware Collection Includes:

  • Trisha Yearwood Gwendolyn Bowls, $59.95 set of four
  • Trisha Yearwood Gwendolyn Dinner Plates, $67.95 set of four
  • Trisha Yearwood Gwendolyn Salad Plates, $59.95 set of four
  • Trisha Yearwood Gwendolyn Platter, $69.95
  • Trisha Yearwood Gwendolyn Serve Bowl, $69.95
  • Trisha Yearwood Gwendolyn Mugs, $51.95 set of four
  • Trisha Yearwood Gwendolyn Cake Stand, $69.95
  • Trisha Yearwood Gwendolyn Charger, $29.95

The new tabletop collection is the latest addition to Trisha’s collaboration with Williams Sonoma which started with her best-selling cocktail mix, Summer in a Cup.

To celebrate the launch of the new Trisha Yearwood Tabletop Collection, Williams Sonoma will be hosting a special virtual Mother’s Day Celebration with Trisha and her sister Beth on Thursday, May 6th at 5PM PST / 8PM EST. Tickets to the event are available for purchase at: www.williams-sonoma.com/trishaevent. Ticket options will include a pre-ordered copy of Trisha’s upcoming new cookbook, Trisha’s Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family, Trisha’s Gwendolyn Cake dish, or a deluxe ticket package that includes both the new book and the cake dish. To check our all-new collection of Trisha’s Mother’s Day inspired recipes or to pre-order your copy of her new book, visit: www.williams-sonoma.com/trisha.

To shop or learn more about the Gwendolyn collection and the entire Trisha Yearwood for Williams Sonoma collaboration, please visit: http://www.williams-sonoma.com/trisha.

About Williams Sonoma

Since its founding by Chuck Williams in 1956, the Williams Sonoma brand has been bringing people together around food. A member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, Williams Sonoma is a leading specialty retailer of high-quality products for the kitchen and home, providing world-class service and an engaging customer experience. Products include cookware, cooks’ tools, cutlery, electrics, bakeware, food, tabletop and bar, outdoor, cookbooks, as well as furniture, lighting and decorative accessories. Each store offers cooking classes and tastings conducted by expert culinary staff. A comprehensive gift registry program for weddings and other special events is available in stores and online. On williams-sonoma.com and the Williams Sonoma blog, Taste, customers can find recipes, tips, and techniques that help them create delicious meals. Williams Sonoma can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, and YouTube. Williams Sonoma is also part of The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. family of brands.

