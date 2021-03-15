 

Plant Advanced Technologies PAT 2020 Revenue

Business Wire
15.03.2021   

Regulatory News:

Plant Advanced Technologies PAT (Paris:ALPAT):

Revenue

(€ thousands)

12/31/20 *

12/31/19

1,256**

1,173

* Unaudited
** 2020 revenue is not consolidated and concerns solely the parent company, PAT SA as such, this presentation excludes the revenue of its subsidiaries StratiCELL, Temisis, Cellengo, PAT Zerbaz and Couleurs de Plantes.

PAT (Plant Advanced Technologies) reported revenue for fiscal 2020 of €1,256,000, up marginally 7% in relation to 2019, driven notably by increased intra-group subcontracting and stability in asset sales, despite the health crisis.

2020 BUSINESS UPDATE

  • The first products originating from the Clariant partnership, Prenylium and Rootness Energize, were launched in 2020 and received numerous international awards.
  • Creation of Cellengo, a PAT subsidiary, producing rare molecules through industrial fermentation technologies.
     Its objective is to scale up manufacturing capacity for biomolecules to become a leading player in the cosmetics, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical and plant protection markets.
  • Clariant is appointed as a new director
     Following the decision of the General Meeting of June 30, 2020, Plant Advanced Technologies PAT has reinforced its governance by appointing Clariant to the Board of Directors, represented by Ms. Catherine Breffa.
  • Launch of PsoriaCure, the European program for the treatment of psoriasis
     The objective of this three-year program is to discover the mechanism of action of the proprietary first-in-class compound TEM1657 developed by Temisis for the treatment of psoriasis. The PsoriaCure consortium also includes StratiCELL, PAT’s Belgian subsidiary, a key life sciences partner dedicated to understanding skin biology and pioneering discoveries in dermo-cosmetic products, the German company PharmBioTec, specialized in the development of pre-clinical stage drug candidates, and the University of Lorraine IMoPA-CNRS research laboratory, specialized in inflammatory signaling networks.
  • TEMISIS increases its capital
