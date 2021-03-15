12/31/20 *

12/31/19

1,256** 1,173

* Unaudited

** 2020 revenue is not consolidated and concerns solely the parent company, PAT SA as such, this presentation excludes the revenue of its subsidiaries StratiCELL, Temisis, Cellengo, PAT Zerbaz and Couleurs de Plantes.

PAT (Plant Advanced Technologies) reported revenue for fiscal 2020 of €1,256,000, up marginally 7% in relation to 2019, driven notably by increased intra-group subcontracting and stability in asset sales, despite the health crisis.

2020 BUSINESS UPDATE