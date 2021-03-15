Our net gain to Discord membership continues to grow at a rapid rate. On January 23, 2021 we had 2,000 Discord members, today we have 2,750. The Company expects to top 3,000 members by the end of March. As these numbers grow so does the interest from paid sponsors.

THOMASVILLE, GA, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”) , an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, announces transition from free model to paid player and paid sponsorship model is going very well. In December it would cost the Company $5.50 per registration to hold a tournament, in March we have reduced that cost to $2.43 per player registration. This reduction in cost combined with anticipated future revenues from both player and sponsors will be the two major components that will drive the Company becoming cashflow positive by year’s end.

The week brought us closer to finishing the changes to our platform that provide the user easier navigation and interaction: we are almost completed improving the user interface, the user experience including the organizer’s administrator panel and security enhancement throughout to protect our data from possible intrusions. Our IT department has taken the advice from our Consultants and ran with improvements as an astonishing rate. We expect all changes to be completed by week’s end.

The Company is redesigning our online merchandise store so our registered players can redeem their credits for merchandise easier and with less hassle.

As part of the portal changes, we also have designed more placement opportunities for sponsors to display their logos and promotions. Revenue generation from advertising is comprised of revenue generated from targeting our viewers to ads shown during live streams on online platforms, and video-on-demand content of matches. Our team has been driving efforts to improve and streamline these critical components, so our future advertisers and sponsors meet their desired results.

While competitive video games continue to integrate into popular culture, global investors, brands, media outlets, and consumers are all paying attention. As per market reports world, Global eSports Market size to grow USD $1406.20 million by 2024. It is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period. The "YOY (year-over-year) growth rate for 2021 is estimated at 25.12%” by the end of 2024. Make no mistake about it, the Company is in the right space to ensure success.