Park Chul Whan, Senior Executive and Largest Individual Shareholder of Kumho Petrochemical Issues Comments on ISS Report, "ISS Recommendation is Inadequate and Lacks Understanding of the Governance Risk Posed by the Current Management and the Board of Dir

- The agenda proposed by the management is seen to have no substantial impact on the status quo… consisting of inaccurate and misleading details on retirement of treasury shares, dividend payout, and the Kumho Resort acquisition deal.

- Park Chul Whan says, "It is hard to trust the current board of directors' commitment for governance improvement," and proposes to "hold an open forum" for the company's better future.

- It is questionable whether ISS thoroughly reviewed the management's mid- to long-term growth strategy that has been hastily prepared with deliberately distorted information.

- Park is determined to communicate with all shareholders with regards to the legitimacy and purpose of the shareholder proposal for the pursuit of Kumho Petrochemical's transformation into a company that leads the future.

HONG KONG, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kumho Petrochemical's largest individual shareholder and executive, Park Chul Whan, issued a statement today in response to the global proxy advisor International Supervisory Service (ISS) report issued on March 12 and disagreed with its recommendations and assessments. He also criticized the growth strategy proposed by the company one-by-one, casting doubt over the current board of directors' commitment and ability to make substantial changes to improve the corporate governance. In addition, he proposed to hold an open forum for the company's better future.

Park insisted that ISS has completely disregarded two key factors: inability of the current board to fulfill its duty of oversight to guarantee that corporate and shareholder value remain as the top priorities in its decision making, and the lack of accuracy and validity in the mid- to long-term growth strategy that have been put forward by Kumho Petrochemical just 2 weeks ahead of the annual general meeting of shareholders. He argued that ISS recommendations are inadequate as they fail to catch distorted information and see through the loopholes in the company's proposal which bring confusions to the shareholders.

On the other hand, Park agreed with the ISS' criticisms towards the company's plan for Kumho Resort acquisition and missing a detailed timeline for treasury shares retirement and sales of non-operating and unrelated assets and subsidiaries, such as Asiana Airlines and Daewoo Engineering & Construction in the company's proposal. Park said these assessments are in line with what he has been arguing for enhancing corporate and shareholder value of the company.