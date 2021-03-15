 

Yellow Driver Robert Herber Achieves Five Million-Mile Safety Milestone

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.03.2021, 17:20  |  51   |   |   

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) - After nearly five decades of professionally driving for YRC Freight, Robert Herber has logged his 5,000,000th consecutive mile without a single preventable accident.

Herber has been involved with the freight industry for most of his life, as he first began unloading cars at a cattle feed mill where he grew up in Burkes County, Penn. During Herber’s 45-year career with YRC Freight, he has worked out of seven different terminals across the country, and he currently drives a route from Jackson, Miss. to Jacksonville, Fla.

“Throughout his career, Robert has demonstrated great dedication to the highest levels of professionalism and safety,” said CEO Darren Hawkins. “We thank Robert for continuing to be an outstanding example for Yellow and congratulate him on reaching this extraordinary milestone.”

Herber credits his remarkable safety record to consistency and maintaining habitual checklists. Rooted in the Smith System, a set of industry-accepted safety practices, Herber has developed his own set of requirements to meet while he drives his route.

“Everyone has his or her own system that works best – the important thing is to stay consistent and make sure you are following a pattern,” said Herber. “I’m not comfortable until I’ve followed all steps of my own system; if I don’t complete steps fully the first time, I’ll pull over and double check everything. The rest is by the grace of God – I never thought I would be driving for this long.”

“Robert’s unwavering record represents Yellow’s safety focus with excellence,” said Tamara Jalving, Vice President, Safety. “Drivers like Robert are what allow us to continue delivering award-winning service to our customers while keeping highways safe. We are proud to recognize his incredible achievement.”

In addition to being recognized for each million-mile safe driving milestone, Herber has also participated in Maryland’s State Truck Driving Championship, even proceeding to the national championships.

When he is not driving, Herber and his wife have enjoyed attending street rod shows everywhere from Atlanta to Fort Worth. They also spend their time volunteering in their hometown of Meridian, Miss. – in 2018, Herber was selected Man of the Year by the Center Hill Community Development Club for his service to the community.

About Yellow Corporation
Yellow Corporation has one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national, and international capabilities. Through its teams of experienced service professionals, Yellow Corporation offers industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods with confidence. Yellow Corporation, headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics.

Please visit our website at www.myyellow.com for more information.

Media Contacts:       
Mike Kelley
913-696-6121
mike.kelley@myellow.com

Heather Nauert
heather.nauert@myellow.com

Investor Contact:        
Tony Carreño
913-696-6108
investor@myyellow.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b38aa1d-669c-498c ...

 




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Yellow Driver Robert Herber Achieves Five Million-Mile Safety Milestone OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) - After nearly five decades of professionally driving for YRC Freight, Robert Herber has logged his 5,000,000th consecutive mile without a single preventable …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Nokia and Orange strike global 5G network optimization deal
DMG Blockchain Retains U.S.-Based CORE IR for Investor Relations Services and Announces DMG’s ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Exclusive License Agreement and Research Contract with ...
Danone: New governance at Danone; Emmanuel Faber steps down as Chairman and CEO Gilles Schnepp appointed ...
IntelGenx Announces Strategic Partnership with atai Life Sciences and Proposed TSX Graduation
Gran Colombia and Gold X Execute Arrangement Agreement for the Creation of a Mid-Tier Latin ...
Rogers and Shaw to come together in $26 billion transaction, creating new jobs and investment in ...
VSBLTY, GRUPO MODELO & RETAILIGENT FORMALIZE AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY CREATE INTERNATIONAL DIGITAL ...
Xebec and Coregas Partner to Accelerate Development of Hydrogen Ecosystems in Australia and New ...
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
Yellow Corporation Provides Quarter-To-Date Operating Data for First Quarter 2021
05.03.21
YRC Freight and Reddaway Recognized as 2020 Carriers of the Year by GlobalTranz
22.02.21
Yellow Corporation Starts Nationwide Recruiting Drive

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.03.21
3
Yellow Corporation, grosser Turnaround oder grosser Flop?
04.11.20
48.183
YRC WORLDWIDE - Warum wird der Wert hier so wenig beachtet?